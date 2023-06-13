Trump arrives in Florida to face charges and stays ahead in poll





MIAMI, June 12 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to face federal criminal charges, as a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found a large majority of his fellow Republicans believe the case is politically motivated.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, is due in a Miami federal courthouse at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Tuesday for a first appearance in the case.

Accused of illegally possessing US national security documents and lying to officials who tried to retrieve them, Trump has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to win back the presidency in the November 2024 election.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, landed in Miami at 2:54 p.m. (6:54 p.m. GMT) in a private jet with his name on the side.

Supporters gathered outside a nearby golf club he owns, where he was due to spend the night.

“I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY WATCH WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT IS DOING IN AMERICA,” he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform before leaving New Jersey.

Trump’s legal woes haven’t affected his popularity among Republican voters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday found that 81% of Republicans believed the charges were politically motivated. The poll also found that Trump continues to lead his rivals for the party’s presidential nomination by a wide margin.

Some 43% of self-identified Republicans said Trump was their preferred candidate, compared with 22% who chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival. By early May, Trump was leading DeSantis 49% to 19%, but that was before DeSantis officially entered the race.

Trump accuses President Joe Biden, a Democrat, of orchestrating the federal deal to undermine Trump’s campaign. Biden has kept his distance from the case and declines to comment on it.

[1/2] Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport as he is due to appear in federal court on classified documents charges, in Miami, Florida June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MIAMI PLANS A BIG CROWD OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Trump addressed a cheering crowd in Georgia over the weekend and his campaign said he would make a statement Tuesday night when he returns to New Jersey.

With fresh memories of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, officials raised security concerns.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said the city is anticipating crowds of up to 50,000 and will close downtown roads if necessary.

Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of taking thousands of papers containing some of the country’s most sensitive national security secrets when he left the White House in January 2021 and randomly storing them in his estate of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to a grand jury indictment released last week.

As special counsel, Smith, who is leading the case, enjoys a greater degree of independence than other Justice Department prosecutors, in an attempt to minimize political factors. He’s also investigating Trump’s efforts to undo his 2020 loss to Biden.

Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and strewn across the floor of a storage room.

The indictment alleges that Trump lied to officials who attempted to recover them.

Trump is the first former or current president to face criminal charges, but legal experts say that won’t stop him from running for president – or taking office even if convicted.

Legal experts, including former Trump attorney general William Barr, say the case is strong. The charges include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Any federal trial in Florida may not take place until the November 2024 presidential election. Trump is also due to stand trial in March 2024 in a separate case in New York state court, stemming from a silent payment to a porn star.

Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Nathan Layne, Julia Harte, Doina Chiacu and Jacqueline Thomsen; Written by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

