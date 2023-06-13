Imran Khan upset over losing support of powerful army: Pak FM Bilawal





Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan is not against military interference in politics but is upset with the powerful political power only because he no longer supported him, according to a report.

“Khan’s problem with the Pakistani military started in April last year when she said she would not get involved in politics or take sides,” Bilawal told the broadcaster on Saturday. Qatari news Al Jazeera.

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf’s problem with the military is not that it is involved in politics; his problem with the army is that they don’t get involved in supporting him, he said.

Bilawal said the role of the military in Pakistani politics cannot be denied. “More than half of our history has been covered up by the military regime. My party, the Pakistan People’s Party, has challenged every dictatorship in Pakistan’s history.

He said Khan, however, supported all dictatorships in Pakistan, including the last dictatorship of former (retired) President General Pervez Musharraf.

“Khan’s political history is that he supported all dictators and he supported all autocrats in the history of Pakistan,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary said the former cricketer-turned-politician’s rise to power in 2018 is well documented. “It is an established fact that he was brought to power through a rigged election in collaboration with ex-Pakistani army officers.”

Responding to a question about the army’s popularity after the May 9 events, Bilawal said the majority of the country’s population wanted the army to remain apolitical.

“Regarding the popularity of the military as an institution, PTI supporters might resent the Pakistani military for not violating the Constitution and for supporting Khan,” he said.

He said the majority of Pakistanis are deeply offended by the actions that took place on May 9 where Khan encouraged his supporters to attack army installations.

“The Corp Commander House in Lahore, the GHQ [General Headquarters] in Rawalpindi and many military installations [were targeted]. Such an attack has never been carried out by any political party in the history of Pakistan and now those who were involved in these attacks on our military facilities must face the consequences of the law of the land,” he said. added.

Bilawal said his party does not believe change can come by attacking military institutions but rather by strengthening democracy.

“The only way to bring about change would be for democratic forces and civil institutions such as parliament to take their place in Pakistani society and exercise themselves,” he added.

Bilawal said Khan paid very little attention to parliament when he was prime minister.

“While he should have been the leader of the opposition, he left parliament. The fate of Pakistan is not decided on the streets. This has to be decided by parliament and it is the only way to strengthen Pakistani democracy when civilians take their own space, it will facilitate the elimination of the army from politics,” he said.

He said the only person to blame for Khan’s downfall is Khan himself. History will prove that to be the case, he said.

Bilawal also expressed his disappointment with the interim government of Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan and the international community expected a lot from the new regime.

“Although they have made progress in some areas, there is still a long way to go in many others,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan aligns with that of the international community.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has witnessed a quantitative increase in terrorist attacks since the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

“You are absolutely right to point out the security threat we face from terrorist organizations, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Bilawal said meetings had been held with Iran’s foreign minister as well as trilateral meetings involving China, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “The key message from these commitments has been the need for specific action against terrorist groups,” he added.

Asked about Pakistan’s relations with China, Bilawal said, “We have actively engaged with China over the years and established a strategic partnership in all weathers.”

Through initiatives such as the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, Pakistan has made significant developments in energy infrastructure, communications infrastructure and port infrastructure.

