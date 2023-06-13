Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage could be a ‘nightmare’ for Rishi Sunak, says Sir John Curtice

Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage uniting to forge a new political force would be a nightmare scenario for Rishi Sunak, according to polling guru Sir John Curtice.

Farage offered an olive branch to the former prime minister after he dramatically announced his resignation as an MP.

The former Brexit Party leader suggested the couple join forces to help defend their Brexit legacy. It comes after Boris Johnson got into a war of words with his former chancellor, accusing him of saying rubbish after Sunak claimed he had been asked to cancel a panel reviewing Johnson’s House of Lords nominations .

Speaking on GB News, Sir Curtice said any political force led by Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage would be another headache for the Prime Minister. He told Tom Harwood: I think if you had to write a script for Mr Sunak’s worst nightmare, it would be Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage getting together to seriously fight the upcoming general election. I think that would probably destroy any small chance the Conservatives have of winning the next general election anyway. Despite the potential for a political force led by Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to take a large chunk of the Tory vote, Curtice says such a group is unlikely to pose a significant threat to the political establishment.

Despite the potential for a political force led by Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to take a large chunk of the Tory vote, Curtice says such a group is unlikely to pose a significant threat to the political establishment. Being able to bring down an existing party is not necessarily the same as laying the foundations for an alternative political force that would be able to propel Boris Johnson to No 10, he said. Seems like a very long way to me indeed, just remember that Change UK tried to slough off the left from UK politics. Doing that from the right would be just as difficult. Farage told GB News on Sunday that he and Johnson may have similar policy goals.

He said: “If he wants to defend his Brexit legacy, I also want to defend my Brexit legacy. “Would there be a possibility of a new rapprochement to the center-right? “It would be Boris Johnson, there would be other MPs who would also join that.” He added: “I discussed it with people very close to him and around him.”

The GB News presenter also said the former Prime Minister had offered the Labor Party the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. He told Camilla Tominey: “I think the anger you saw there from Tobias Ellwood will become the mainstream opinion of the Conservative Party. “I don’t think he has any future in the Conservative Party. “This idea that he would be allowed to fight for a safer seat than Uxbridge… well, hang in there.