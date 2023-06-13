Politics
manipur | We’ve heard 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Let there be a Manipur Ki Baat: Congress
On Monday, Congress made probably the smallest request a prime minister would ever have faced. Narendra Modi should call for peace and harmony in Manipur.
Expressing surprise and anguish at Modis’ silence despite the senseless violence that has scorched Manipur for 44 days, Congress has presented its demand to break your silence.
Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh said: We have heard 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Let there be a Manipur Ki Baat. We implore Modi to break his silence and call for peace and harmony.
It is exceptional that the Prime Minister should be pleaded in a mature democracy to utter two words of calm. This, after unprecedented violence that left 119 dead and more than 50,000 people had to move to relief camps, thousands of weapons were looted and trust between the population and the administration was completely broken.
Months ago, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot repeatedly pleaded with the Prime Minister to appeal for peace and social harmony when communal tensions soared in many parts of the country due to toxic rhetoric and threats issued by several so-called religious congregations. Gehlot fell silent after his pleas fell on deaf ears. All the Chief Minister wanted was a strong message from the Prime Minister that divisive rhetoric will not be tolerated.
Congress Principal Secretary General Mukul Wasnik, who was part of the delegation sent to Manipur by party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge, said: If this type of situation does not make the prime minister think he should wipe the tears of the grieving people, when is the right time for Modi to visit the state? People are waiting for the prime minister. The bodies were not cremated. What is the Prime Minister waiting for?
Appalled by the prime ministers’ apathy, the Congress in charge of Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das, said: There is an atmosphere of mistrust; people have lost faith in the Chief Minister (Manipur) and Home Minister (Amit Shah). People are angry with the administration. The Prime Minister’s silence has sown anxiety. The president is supposed to be a neutral person. She is tribal and female. Maybe people will listen to him. The president can go to Manipur and appeal for peace.
Arguing that the violence was still out of control and that the shortage of food and other essentials had made life miserable in the state, Das said: Modi has outsourced authority to (Chief Minister of Assam ) Himanta Biswa Sarma. But people are angry with him; it is considered a party. People talk about his role in the past. The situation did not change even after Amit Shah’s visit. He has not demonstrated a democratic approach. He failed. Why can’t a democratic initiative, like sending a delegation from all parties, be taken?
Ramesh argued that Manipur was no longer a partisan concern and had become a national crisis and therefore the central government should have shown sincerity in bringing about peace. A message should be sent indicating that the nation is affected. We do not want to discuss the reasons for this crisis at this stage; there is a context to this, but we want to cooperate with the government to restore normality. The Prime Minister visited Balasore (site of the triple train crash) and is monitoring the cyclone situation in Gujarat today. Why can’t he go to Manipur?
Stressing that the state continues to burn and that the NH-2s and NH-37s are still marooned by a severe crisis of unavailability of essential items, Congress said that none of the actions taken by the state government or the union government did not inspire confidence in the people of Manipur. They asked the government to immediately send a multi-party delegation to the state to talk to stakeholders and find a solution.
