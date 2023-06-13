Trump’s legal aid includes longtime Florida GOP apparatus





Kise was first brought on to the case last August and has since joined Continental PLLC, a relatively new law firm that was founded with the help of Carlos Trujillo, a former state legislator who was appointed Ambassador to the Organization of American States by Trump.

Months after being made part of Trump’s team, Kise was reportedly sidelined from the docs investigation and sent to work on the New York attorney general’s civil case against the former president.

Trump’s legal team has faced turmoil ahead of his federal court appearance, with two of his lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, stepping away from the case late last week and another , Tim Parlatore, resigning from the team in May.

Kise declined to comment Monday on his role in the case.

Kise, who once served as solicitor general under then-Attorney General Charlie Crist when Crist was still in the GOP, played a pivotal role in the 2018 campaign contest between DeSantis and Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum. Kise represented Adam Corey, a lobbyist and former friend of Gillum’s, amid a whirlwind of questions about possibly inappropriate trips Gillum took while mayor of Tallahassee, including who paid for them. Kise at the time refuted some of Gillum’s claims that he had paid for a trip to Costa Rica, and Kise also posted damaging texts related to an ongoing ethics investigation into Gillum.

Gillum would ultimately narrowly lose the election to DeSantis as Republicans hammered the Democratic challenger over his ethics issues and an ongoing corruption probe into Tallahassee City Hall. Gillum was eventually charged in 2022, but federal authorities dropped the charges last month after a jury acquitted Gillum of lying to the FBI and jurors deadlocked on other charges.

Kise, who ran for the state Senate once in 1998, has longstanding ties to many Florida Republican brokers dating back to his time as Crist’s top attorney. After serving as solicitor general, he worked for the law firm Foley & Lardner and was one of the attorneys who litigated Florida’s long-running battle with the state of Georgia over human rights. water.

Kise also played a key role on newly elected Governor Rick Scott’s transition team in 2011. Kise faced a public relations crisis after Scott ordered an investigation into his transition team’s emails and of his transition team that were removed, a possible violation of the state. law.

Following DeSantis’ narrow win over Gillum in 2018, a win aided by Susie Wiles, who now works as a senior adviser to Trump Kise, was named an adviser to the DeSantis transition team. Wiles and DeSantis then had a falling out which led to her being kicked out of Trump’s 2019 re-election campaign. But Wiles was brought back into Trump’s orbit later and is now seen as an integral part of the third Trump’s campaign for the White House.

Betsy Woodruff Swan contributed to this story.

