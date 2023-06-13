Kaesang ‘Nyalon’ Mayor of Depok, ready to deal with poverty?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The public was shocked by the statement of the youngest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Kaesang Pangarep. He announced his seriousness in the race for mayor of Depok, West Java. This statement was posted on his YouTube channel which went live on Friday, June 9, 2023. In his video, Kaesang said he has received support from his family and is ready to come forward as of Depok-1. “I am Kaesang Pangarep, I have received permission and blessing from my family. God willing, I am ready to attend as First Depok. Please support. Merdeka,” Kaesang said as quoted on Tuesday (13 /6/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT If he becomes mayor of Depok, he will follow in the footsteps of his father, brother and sister-in-law who came down from the mountains to become public servants. However, the challenges are not easy for Kaesang. According to CNBC Indonesia research team records, the percentage of poor people in Depok city in 2022 is 2.53% and is also the lowest number one in West Java. In terms of percentage of poor people, Depok City ranks fifth lowest in Indonesia, after Sawahlunto City, Balikpapan, West Bangka and South Tangerang City. However, the percentage of poor people in the city of Depok has shown a downward trend since 2004. However, the number of poor people continues to increase. Especially during the pandemic, the number has increased sharply. The number of poor increased from 49.40 thousand in 2019 to 60.40 thousand in 2020. This trend will continue to increase until 2022, reaching 64.40 thousand. However, Depok City BPS revealed that in 2022, the poverty rate will reach 64.36 thousand or 2.53%. This figure has decreased compared to the total percentage in 2021 which reached 63.86 thousand or 2.58%. BPS said the percentage of poor people in Depok city in 2022, which was 2.53%, was the lowest number one in West Java. The highest poverty rate in West Java occurs in Indramayu with a percentage of 12.77%. Besides the claims above, Depok’s Open Unemployment Rate (TPT) is still high. Depok City BPS noted that in 2022, the open unemployment rate (OTR) in the area that will be ruled by Kaesang will still be high, reaching 7.82%. The unemployment rate in Depok in 2022, in percentage, is down from the unemployment rate in 2021 which reached 9.76%. In detail, in 2022, the male TPT is 8.24% or higher than the female TPT which is 7.11%. Seeing this challenge, can Jokowi’s youngest son make Depok better? [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Here is Jokowi’s reaction when he found out that Kaesang wanted to enter politics (ha/ha)



