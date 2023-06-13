Trump rages at Bill Barr on Truth Social for admitting Mar-a-Lago indictment is ‘very, very damning’





Donald Trump has ripped into former Attorney General Bill Barr after his former top law enforcement official called the ex-president’s latest indictment ‘very, very damning’.

Last week, Trump received his second criminal indictment in a month, following a year-long investigation into whether he had illegally hoarded national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm. Beach, Florida.

Trump leaked news of the 37-count federal indictment to his social media platform, Truth Social, ahead of confirmation from larger outlets, calling the investigation a partisan witch hunt and saying “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Barr told Fox News on Sunday that the idea of ​​”casting Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt, is ridiculous.”

“Yeah, he’s been a victim in the past,” Barr added. “Yes, his opponents have obsessively pursued him with false allegations. And I’ve been on his side to defend myself against them when he’s victimized, but this is very different.”

Barr also explained Trump’s false claims that presidential power allowed him to keep documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“It started under the Presidential Records Act and the archives trying to retrieve documents that Trump was not entitled to have, but it quickly became clear that what really worried the government were these classified and very sensitive,” Barr said. “I was shocked at how sensitive these documents were and how many there were, frankly.”

Trump applauded Barr on Truth Social.

“Virtually everyone says the indictment is about election interference and shouldn’t have been filed, except for Bill Barr, a ‘disgruntled former employee’ and lazy attorney general who was weak and totally ineffective,” Trump wrote, despite even other generally pro-Trump legal experts agreeing that the indictment is “extremely damning.”

“He doesn’t mean what he says, it’s just DISINFORMATION,” Trump said. “Barr does it because he hates ‘TRUMP’ for firing him. He was deathly afraid of the radical left when they said they were going to impeach him. He knows the indictment is Bull. Turn off FoxNews when that ‘Gutless Pig’ is on!

Trump continued to lash out at his former attorney general in an interview Sunday with his longtime adviser Roger Stone.

“This thing is a disgrace,” the former president said of his latest indictment. “And pretty much everyone except a thug like Bill Barr, whom, as you know, I fired because he had no guts. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everyone says it’s a shameful accusation.”

Stone also asked Trump if he felt Barr was “working for the deep state,” referring to a Republican-led conspiracy theory about an alleged secret network of government officials.

“I think he’s a coward who hasn’t done his job,” Trump said. “He was desperately afraid of being impeached. You remember when the Democrats said we were going to impeach Bill Barr. There was no reason to impeach him. But they were going to impeach Bill Barr and he was petrified to be impeached. I said, “I’ve been impeached twice and my poll numbers have gone up. Not so bad. But you know, he was a coward and unfortunately we have to live with that.

Trump went on to call Barr “weak” and took a photo of his weight.

“And now he goes there and he sits down if they can get him a chair, because it’s not that easy and he sits down and he just bloviers and it’s shameful,” said Trump. “It’s actually unpatriotic. It’s so bad for our country, so bad. But, you know, he has a lot of hate.”

“When I talk about a slob like Bill Barr, just a dumb person in many ways, that’s really not the norm,” Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/12/rages-at-bill-barr-on-truth-social-for-admitting-mar-a-lago-indictment-is-very-very-damning/

