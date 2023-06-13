Politics
Native American community prepares grand welcome for PM Modi in US
For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the United States from June 21-24, Native Americans are eagerly preparing to welcome him warmly.
Thousands of expatriate Indians will gather in Washington during the visit of Prime Minister Modi, who will arrive in the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. As a group of American Indians plan to travel to Andrews Air Force Base when the Prime Minister’s Air India One lands June 21 afternoon from New York and more than 600 community members plan to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying during his visit.
At Freedom Plaza, the community planned to showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India ranging from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and west to east, Overseas Friends President Adapa Prasad told ANI. of BJP-USA.
“It is India’s diverse cultural spectacle and growth story. We have about 25 programs representing Kashmir in Kerala and Maharashtra in the northeast with 160 participating artists,” Prasad said.
“The Native American community feels part of this historic story. They are proud that this momentous occasion is happening. That too when India has become the fifth largest economy and the third largest, so the community itself is very proud of her home country, Prasad further noted.
On June 22, more than 7,000 Native Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady greet the Prime Minister amid a 21-gun salute. The White House will soon be closing registration for those attending the welcome ceremony.
“India used to be known as an underdeveloped country. All that has changed in the last ten years. Many thanks to Modiji who transformed India not only with IT generation but by exceeding all people’s expectations by in terms of infrastructure development, in terms of financial independence given to all markets, said Premkumar Swaminathan from Tamil Nadu in India.
During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. American Indians said the invitation sent to the Prime Minister to address the U.S. Congress is a reminder of the historic significance of the U.S.-India relationship, reflecting the shared dream and commitment to world peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. .
“I think it is crucial for us to understand the importance of Modiji speaking on stage. Many world leaders have spoken separately in the Union House of Representatives. state and all that. But someone addressing the state of the joint session is something unusual. So it shows how geopolitics came about, how much influence Modiji had on the whole of the geopolitical world, Virginia resident Srilkeha Reddy Palle told ANI.
It’s not just Modi’s rockstar appeal among the Indian Diaspora that is “unique” that connects to the Diaspora, some are ecstatic to express their gratitude for the recent developments in India.
Mohan Sapru, a member of the Kashmiri Hindu Diaspora in Washington, said, “I just want to express our gratitude to the Prime Minister for the repeal of Sections 370 and 35A in Kashmir. And I am sure we will work with Modiji to resolve all issues related to the safe resettlement of Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir.
In the United States, Prime Minister Modi will also address the presidents and CEOs of America’s top companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Followed by a speech to the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.
Several high-profile American Indians have expressed excitement about joining Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawns of the United Nations complex in New York on June 21, where he will lead the International Day of yoga shortly after arriving in the country.
