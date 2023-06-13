Politics
An economy in crisis: it is time for Turkey to call on the IMF
If ever a country needed an economic adjustment program backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it had to be Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Turkey.
It is not just that his country has skyrocketing inflationa gap current account deficit and a currency semblance of free fall. is that the country foreign exchange reserves are exhausted and Erdogan’s mismanagement of economic policy has left the country with a lack of investor confidence.
The IMF could help the country’s president, who won re-election at the end of last month, has put its economy in order, in particular by helping to prevent a real currency crisis. It could do so by building confidence through the provision of desperately needed external financial support and by giving its stamp of approval to a credible economic adjustment program. On a political level, this could provide Erdoğan with a useful scapegoat for the painful economic medicine that Turkey really has no alternative but to take.
Turkey finds itself in a difficult economic situation at a difficult time for the global economy. Although it was artificially deleted, inflation is still around 45%while the external current account deficit widened 6% of GDP. During this time, the the central bank’s international reserves are dangerously lowinterest rates are very negative in inflation-adjusted terms and the government is on the hook for a mountain of bank deposits which it guaranteed against the depreciation of the exchange rate. As if that weren’t enough to cause serious concern, the country’s currency has lost another 20% of its value in the two weeks following the second round of elections.
Under these circumstances, the last thing Turkey needs is another half-baked economic adjustment program. Of course, Erdogan recent appointment of Mehmet Simsek, a respected and experienced economist, as finance minister is a welcome first step towards restoring confidence. The same goes for the recent move at a more market-determined exchange rate. However, if these measures have any chance of succeeding, these initial steps must be followed by the more difficult task of pursuing an appropriate monetary and fiscal policy.
Contrary to what Erdoğan has espoused in the past, higher interest rates are an essential part of curing inflation. If it is to have any hope of stabilizing the exchange rate and lowering inflation, it will have to allow its central bank to raise interest rates significantly to levels that could be at least positive in inflation.
At the same time, if the external current account deficit is to be brought down to a sustainable level without aggravating inflationary pressures, monetary policy will need to be supported by a more moderate fiscal policy. Such a policy would reduce domestic demand to make room for the much-needed external current account deficit without a further surge in inflation.
For Erdoğan, turning around on economic policy and going to the IMF will be a politically difficult pill to swallow. However, given his many failed past efforts to go it alone to adjust the economy, it would seem that he has no realistic alternative but to turn head in hand to the IMF for financial and his seal of approval.
Rudi Dornbusch, the late MIT economist, says famous that a currency crisis takes much longer than you think, and then it happens much faster than you would have thought. He also reportedly likened the task of stopping a currency crisis to that of a hunter with a single bullet in his gun facing a charging tiger. If the hunter does not succeed on his first shot, he will not have a second chance.
Now that Erdoğan has been elected for a new term, we must hope that he will master the current monetary crisis at the first attempt, by appealing to the IMF for an economic adjustment program. However, given his very eccentric and erratic past performance in economic policy, I wouldn’t recommend betting the farm on his stock.
Desmond Lachman, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, was deputy director of the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and chief emerging markets economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.
