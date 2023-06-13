Trump’s arrest in Miami: what you need to know





Former President Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court in Florida on Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned for allegedly refusing to return classified documents to federal authorities after leaving the White House.

Trump was already the first former president to face criminal charges and is now the first to face federal charges. An unsealed indictment on Friday alleges that Trump, with the help of his body man Walt Nauta, flouted a subpoena requiring him to turn over highly sensitive documents he kept in unsecured areas of his Mar-a-Lago residence and that the men hid it from federal officials as well as Trump’s own attorneys. The documents allegedly contained national defense information, including plans to attack an unidentified foreign country, and US nuclear weapons capabilities.

Trump was charged with a total of 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information under the Espionage Act, false statements and statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document from a federal investigation, and conspiring to conceal.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed in 2019, would oversee the case for now. She had previously been appointed special master to examine documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago last year and has been criticized for winning several baffling victories from Trump in those proceedings.

In the days following his indictment, Trump indicated on his social network Truth Social that he intended to fight the charges, calling them the product of a political witch hunt and an attempt to interfere. in the 2024 election. He is assembling a new legal team, reportedly led by Todd Blanche, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York. But it’s unclear if he got a local attorney licensed to practice in Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know about Trump’s second impeachment.

Where and when will Trump be arrested?

Trump would report to the Miami federal courthouse at 3 p.m. ET. His impeachment is expected to follow a pattern similar to his April impeachment in New York in a separate case involving silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. fingerprinted but was not handcuffed and did not have his photo ID taken. He was allowed to return home after his arraignment in New York and is unlikely to be jailed this time.

Following his arraignment in Miami, the former president plans to return to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to make public remarks. He also made public remarks following his April indictment, raising grievances against the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and those involved in other investigations against him.

Trump is also expected to hold a fundraiser at his golf club in the evening that is expected to raise $2 million, Politico reported. That’s a big sum, but not an unreasonable goal given that he also saw an increase in campaign donations after his first indictment. Ninety percent of Tuesday night’s proceeds are expected to go to Trump’s re-election effort, with the rest used to help pay his mounting legal bills.

Will there be protests?

In a radio interview on Sunday, Trump called on his supporters to protest. Federal and local authorities are preparing for this eventuality, increasing their capacity in Miami and apparently banning police officers from taking the day off. The perimeter of the courthouse was cordoned off and surrounded by barricades.

Some far-right groups and figures have called for protests around the courthouse. This includes a local branch of the Proud Boys, a militia whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy during the January 6, 2021 uprising.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who refused to concede defeat in the 2022 election, also planned a pro-Trump rally at a Palm Beach hotel on Monday night. At the Republican convention in Georgia on Saturday, Lake suggested that she and many other National Rifle Association Republicans would be prepared to meet with any Trump critics planning a counter-protest.

If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans like me, she told the crowd.

What happens next?

Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department in November to investigate the case, told a press conference on Friday that he intended to pursue a speedy trial. But as with the case against him in New York, the court case in Florida could stretch into the 2024 campaign season or even beyond the election.

If found guilty, Trump could face a prison sentence. Each count related to violations of the Espionage Act could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. For counts of criminal association and false statements, his five years per offense; for obstruction charges, it’s 20.

