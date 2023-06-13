Xi hails Honduras’ ‘historic decision’ to sever ties with Taiwan







Honduran President Xiomara Castro, accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping, attends a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 12, 2023. (Kyodo) BEIJING (Kyodo) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hailed Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s “historic decision” to transfer the Central American country’s diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in March during their meeting in the capital, said said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. . Castro is making his first visit to China since Tegucigalpa and Beijing established diplomatic ties, leaving the number of countries that officially recognize Taiwan at a record high of 13. Xi pledged that China would “firmly support economic and social development in Honduras”, the ministry said. During Castro’s six-day state visit to China starting Friday, the Honduran embassy was inaugurated in Beijing and a high-level bilateral business meeting involving some 200 delegates from both sides took place. held in the capital over the weekend, according to state media. . Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina attended the inauguration ceremony of the embassy on Sunday. Qin said adhering to the one-China principle serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Honduras has become the ninth country to sever ties with Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party became the island’s president in May 2016. Communist-ruled China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 due to a civil war. Beijing views the Democratic Island as a renegade province to be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

