President asks ministries not to create new public service apps





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed Ministries/Agencies not to create new applications for public services as the Electronic Government System Architecture (SPBE) has an integrated system that puts the focus on application interoperability. “The e-based government system is not about creating new applications. Mr. President has given a directive that we should not create new applications anymore,” the Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform said on Monday. Abdullah Azwar Anas. After attending a meeting with the President at Merdeka Palace, Anas informed that there are 27,000 public service apps which makes it difficult for people as they have to create accounts one by one in each app. “With SPBE, the applications are integrated in an interoperability. Mr. President had signed the presidential regulation on (SPBE),” he said. According to Anas, President Widodo signed the SPBE National Architecture Regulation, and it will be followed by the adoption of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) concept. “This concept is currently in vogue and several countries are using it for payments, digital identification and data exchange,” he said. Related news: Minister Anas seeks to tidy up 27,000 apps using SPBE President Joko Widodo, he added, has tasked coordinating ministries to take over the audits of hundreds of overlapping applications to integrate them into a single government digital service. “Earlier, Mr. President appointed Coordinating Ministers as (Audit) Coordinators, and (the integration) is expected to be completed by October 2023,” he said. Earlier, Anas said that the president gave his directive to speed up bureaucratic reform, which is building a bureaucracy that must have an impact and be felt by the community. Effective governance, he said, can be achieved by strengthening the pillars of the digital-based governance framework, especially through the SPBE. Ministry Secretary Rini Widyantini said the implementation of SPBE can facilitate access to public services, minimize opportunities for corruption and increase the ease of doing business. Related news: Government speeds up implementation of SPBE Related news item: PUPR integrates the digital service information system via SPBE

