Falling out of favor: on the political trajectory of Boris Johnson





Four years ago Boris Johnson won an election for the Conservatives with an 80-seat majority, their biggest victory since 1987. But his fall from grace was so abrupt that he is not even an MP today. The Conservative leader, who resigned as British Prime Minister in July last year amid an uprising within the party, announced his resignation as lawmaker last week after a committee of the House investigating the Partygate scandal found he had misled Parliament. Mr Johnson, when Prime Minister, attended a host of parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, breaking rules imposed on the public by his own government; he later told the House of Commons that all guidelines had been followed to the letter at No 10 (Downing Street). Last year, a report by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, provided details of social events he had attended during the lockdown. The panel of MPs apparently recommended his lengthy suspension from the House and he announced his resignation before the report was made public. Mr Johnson, a former journalist turned politician whose hyperbolic conservatism and hardline nationalism helped him rise to the top of the Conservative Party during the chaotic Brexit years, did not go quietly. He accused the committee, which counts Labor, Liberal and Conservative MPs among its members, of a witch hunt and slammed the report as revenge for Brexit. One of the biggest highlights of Mr Johnson’s political career, whether as prime minister or backbench MP, has been his utter disregard for accountability. He neither took responsibility for breaking lockdown rules nor repented of lying to Parliament. Even as he left the House, Mr Johnson attacked an imaginary Remainers racket rather than come to terms with the mess he left the Conservative Party. His continued attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose rebellion against Mr Johnson as a member of his cabinet hastened the downfall of Tory leaders as prime minister, seems more political than a constructive assessment of the government’s performance . Mr Johnson’s resignation leaves Mr Sunak facing a more difficult situation. Three Tory MPs, including Mr Johnson, quit recently and Labor expects to win all three seats in a by-election. Facing back-to-back setbacks in by-elections and local votes, the Tories, whose public support is around 30% to Labor’s 40% in opinion polls, are already under pressure. Mr Johnson hinted at a comeback. There are discussions in political circles about the formation of a right-wing party. We don’t know what he will do next. But it has already done enough damage to conservatives. Any attempt at a political comeback will further destabilize the party and fracture Britain’s conservative political landscape which is caught between Brexit isolationism, a struggling national economy and an unrealistic quest to make Britain great again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/fall-from-grace-on-the-political-trajectory-of-boris-johnson/article66961549.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos