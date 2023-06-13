Prime Minister Modi’s state visit is truly momentous and highlights India’s growing importance: United States | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit underscores India’s growing importance in global affairs and the deepening ties between our two nations, senior US diplomat Atul Keshap said on Monday. Keshap, Chairman of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), stressed that the visit was truly momentous as it would be only India’s third state visit to the United States. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two previous state visits included that of President S Radhakrishnan in June 1963 and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009.

It is a reflection of the friendship and trust between the people of the United States and the people of India, said Atul Keshap.

Modi was invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit which would include a state dinner on June 22. Preparations for the historic visit are expected to gain momentum this week with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan heading to New Delhi for the second round of the iCET Dialogue with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, affirmed that the ceremonial and substantive part of the state visit “will fully complement each other and be unprecedented”.

“We are one week away from Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement on both sides. My Prime Minister is only the third Indian leader of our independent history to be accorded the honor of a state visit by the US President and will also become the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice,” Sandhu said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration sees the defining relationship as a unique bond between the world’s oldest and largest democracies and the importance of partnership in a shared commitment to addressing regional challenges and global.

Last year, as you all know, trade between our nations reached a record $191 billion, making the United States India’s largest trading partner. American companies have now invested at least $54 billion in India. In the United States, Indian companies have invested more than $40 billion in IT, pharmaceuticals and more, supporting 425,000 jobs from California to Georgia, he said.