The impact Judge Aileen Cannon could have on the Trump dropped case

Aileen M. Cannon, the federal judge handling the Justice Department’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump, will set the pace and rules for how the unprecedented proceedings unfold.

She will come under scrutiny, not least because of her past rulings in Trump’s favor in a case related to the classified documents indictment.

When the obstruction of justice and willful mismanagement charges against Trump came to light last week, special counsel Jack Smith said he would seek a speedy trial. And the Southern District of Florida is notorious for its rocket record, quickly moving cases to trial.

But Trump, who is now seeking re-election in 2024, has a history of dragging out court proceedings, often to his advantage, which makes Cannons’ role in controlling the timeline even more crucial.

She’s really in the driver’s seat in terms of pace. The danger here is that if he backs out in the 2024 campaign or if the case drags on until Trump is re-elected or another Republican is elected, and they can order the Justice Department to drop the charges or pardon the president, said retired federal judge Nancy Gertner, a professor at Harvard Law School. This is a situation where speed equals substance.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, will make his first court appearance on the indictment in Miami on Tuesday before a magistrate.

After that, Cannon, 42, who was appointed by Trump in his last year in office and has less than three years of experience on the bench, will be in charge.

This is the second time she has overseen a legal dispute involving the former president. Last fall, Cannon issued a controversial ruling in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump that initially slowed the FBI’s review of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. She was outright overturned by a conservative panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

His handling of the trial led to calls for Cannon to step down as trial judge, a role court officials say he was randomly assigned to after Trump was indicted last week. But legal experts said Monday the Justice Department is unlikely to seek recusal.

Trump is accused of illegally retaining highly classified documents after leaving the White House and thwarting government efforts to retrieve the documents. The involvement of classified documents, as well as the 2024 presidential contest, add significant complexities to the case that could extend the timeline.

If Trump pleads not guilty and proceeds with trial, as scheduled, many decisions about whether to slow things down or speed things up will be made by Cannon herself.

Judge Cannon could delay the case at Trump’s request, either to allow time to properly prepare for trial or to avoid interfering with his presidential campaign, said former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, a law professor. at the University of Michigan. She really has the ability to wreak havoc.

Defendants are entitled by law to a speedy trial, which sets a time limit of 70 days. Despite his reputation for efficiency, however, attorneys who practice in the Southern District predicted the case against Trump would move more slowly. Based on public statements by Trump and his attorneys, defense attorneys expect the former president’s legal team to file multiple motions to dismiss the case and limit the evidence that can be presented to a court. jury.

As a trial judge, Cannon has considerable power and discretion to resolve pre-trial disagreements regarding access to classified documents; claims Trump is being treated differently than Democrats being investigated for possible mishandling of national security secrets; and whether to allow, for example, the use of key testimony and evidence from Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran.

The special counsel has been thinking about all of these things and how to streamline this, but it’s possible he’s going off the rails, said Jeffrey Sloman, a former U.S. attorney in the Southern District who served as a prosecutor for 20 years.

Cannon is a former federal prosecutor, one of more than 200 mostly young, conservative attorneys Trump has appointed to the federal bench. She was born in Colombia, the daughter of a Cuban immigrant mother, and grew up in Miami. She graduated from Duke University and joined the conservative Federalist Society while a student at the University of Michigan Law School. She has spent much of her career as a lawyer.

Legal experts said Monday that Trump’s role in benching Cannon is not in itself a basis for recusal. But a judge could be asked to step back because of previous rulings. Federal law states that a judge must disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

Cannon gained notoriety last September when she intervened in the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s possession of classified documents after leaving the White House. She appointed an expert, known as a special master, to examine material agents seized last August from Trump’s home and private club, and barred the FBI from accessing some of the documents until the exam is complete.

In his order, Cannon suggested that Trump’s position as a former president required special protections, writing that the stigma associated with entering the subject matter is in a category of its own. A future indictment, based in any degree on assets that should be returned, would result in reputational damage of a decidedly different order of magnitude.

A unanimous 11th Circuit panel overturned Cannons’ ruling, which it said would have resulted in a sweeping reorganization of our case law limiting federal court involvement in criminal investigations. The appeals court, whose three justices included two Trump nominees, said it was unwilling to create an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents.

Joseph DeMaria, a former federal prosecutor who practiced in the Southern District for more than three decades, suggested that the criminal trial should be reassigned to a more experienced judge, given the complexity of dealing with highly classified documents as well as the first federal indictment. of a former president.

She is one of the youngest and least experienced federal judiciaries to ever have a case like this, DeMaria said. If Judge Cannon were at the DOJ, she would not be assigned to this case.

DeMaria also said it would make sense to reassign the case because of Cannons’ rulings last fall, which he said showed him she was doing everything possible to rule in favor of Trump. Although Cannon has a reputation as a pro-government judge in a number of other criminal cases, DeMaria noted that she had refused in Trump’s previous case to stay her decision at the request of the government while they did call.

Gertner, the former judge, agreed that Cannons’ earlier decision could suggest she is too sympathetic to Trump and be the basis for the recusal. The appearance of bias here is not because she decided in her favour. The appearance issue is how she ruled in his favor, Gertner said.

But the decision to step down is up to Cannon herself. And whether she would is another question. It’s not an easy thing for a judge to admit she’s done wrong before, Gertner said.

Paul Cassell, a former Utah federal judge, said he was skeptical of the recusal appeals simply because the appeals court said Cannon erred in his ruling.

It’s a bit unfair for Judge Cannon to say she made Trump tough in some way, said Cassell, who teaches at the University of Utah School of Law.

Kendall Coffey, a former U.S. lawyer and Democrat from South Florida who served on the advisory panel that vetted Cannon for her judgeship, also pushed back against criticism that she was a Trump accomplice. I understand why people would be worried. But I think Shell is being extremely careful before doing a favor for Donald Trump, Coffey said.

The Department of Justice made a conscious choice to bring the case to South Florida, knowing that it was possible it could be assigned to Cannon. The move after months of questioning witnesses before a federal grand jury in DC was intended to prevent Trump’s lawyers from trying to derail the indictment by arguing that it was filed in the wrong place, given that most of the alleged misconduct took place in Florida.

Chief Clerk Angela E. Noble told The New York Times that normal procedures were followed to assign the case to Cannon, one of five active judges who could have been chosen from the assignment system or the wheel. .

Mark Schnapp, a former federal prosecutor who was chief of the district’s criminal division, said it would be risky for the Justice Department to ask Cannon to recuse himself.

You are asking her to find that she is biased and cannot conduct a fair trial, he said. That’s a lot for a judge to give up.

Shayna Jacobs and David Ovalle in Miami and Spencer S. Hsu in Washington contributed to this report.

