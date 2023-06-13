Trump travels to Miami for his impeachment. What kind of circus will follow?





We need strength at this point. Everyone is afraid to do anything. They are afraid to speak. They must come out and demonstrate peacefully, Trump told his ally and conservative provocateur Roger Stone on his radio show Sunday. Stone called on Trump supporters to plan protests to keep them peaceful, civil and legal.

A host of Trump allies are set to descend on the city ahead of the impeachment. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), announced he would hold a press conference Monday in Miami to deliver remarks on the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump and President Joe Bidens for the abandonment of equality before the law. And Kari Lake, the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, has announced plans to be in Miami tomorrow to demonstrate peacefully and patriotically in support of Trump.

But Lake also issued a warning on Monday to anyone who might try to hurt Trump. They’re going to have to go through me and 300 million others, she said. Most of us are members of the NRA. It’s not a threat; it’s a public service announcement. Other members of Congress have used similar rhetoric, including Representatives Clay Higgins and Andy Biggs, who said: We have now reached a war phase.

Laura Loomer, the former congressional candidate and far-right Trump ally, on Tuesday called on supporters to gather near the Miami courthouse and urged Trump supporters to wear Trump hats and wave flags and signs at the entrance to Trump National Doral to show support. . And even 2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy planned to capitalize on media attention in Miami and hold his own rally to discuss a FOIA filed by his team, to uncover communications between the White House, Merrick Garland and Jack Smith regarding the indictment of the 45th President. the United States.

Fear of angry mobs rallying to Trump is nothing new. They were there after Trump was impeached in New York, on separate charges in a case brought by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged silent money payments to a pornographic actress.

The resulting rally in the case was little more than a crowd of media, a handful of attention-seeking protesters and tourists who eyed Rep. George Santos (RN.Y.). But Miami officials are taking precautions nonetheless.

At a press conference on Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city is ready to ensure everyone has the right to peaceful expression and to exercise their constitutional rights and to do so obviously. peacefully.

In our city we obviously believe in the Constitution, we believe that people should have the right to express themselves, but we also believe in law and order. And we know it and we hope that tomorrow will be peaceful. We encourage people to be peaceful by demonstrating how they feel and we were going to have the adequate forces needed to ensure that, Suarez said.

Miami-Dade County, home of Trumps Doral Golf Course, is home to strong Trump supporters and has a significant number of Republican voters. Hillary Clinton crushed Trump in 2016 in the county, but President Joe Biden won it by a much smaller margin four years later. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won the county last November with 55% of the vote.

Latest news on Trump’s indictment

Previous slide Next slide

Trump flew to Miami Monday morning from Bedminster NJ and plans to stay at his Trump Doral resort just outside of town.

While his exact legal representation is still being decided, Todd Blanche, a new attorney on Trump’s legal team, and Boris Epshteyn, who acted as legal counsel and appeared in the New York courthouse with Trump , traveled to Miami with him. Walt Nauta, Trump’s personal assistant who was indicted for his involvement in the classified documents case, also flew in with the ex-president. Trump’s campaign team, including top advisers Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Dan Scavino, Jason Miller and Steven Cheung, is also expected to join Trump in Miami.

After Trump’s courthouse hearing, Trump and his team will return to New Jersey where he will deliver remarks to the media at 8:15 p.m. from a stage outside his Bedminster clubhouse. Dozens of high-profile donors and consolidators tasked with raising thousands of dollars will be waiting inside the club, which responded a few weeks ago for Trump’s first major fundraiser.

According to an invitation, the fundraiser includes a candlelight dinner, photo opportunity and VIP reception with elected officials and special guests. But with the House and Senate in session, it was unclear which Capitol Hill allies might join. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is usually seen at Mar-a-Lago events with Trump, planned to stay in Washington for the votes, according to his spokesman.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R-Ala.), was scheduled to travel to Bedminster on Tuesday night but told POLITICO he would make a decision on playing time.

I do not know yet. I was going to, but with everything going on in Miami, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Tuberville said.

On Monday afternoon, the Trump campaign sent out emails to political allies reading You are cordially invited for the presidents’ remarks in Bedminster, according to a person invited to the event.

Over the weekend, Trump continued to get a boost from some of his allies like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) who appeared on TV to defend the ex-president. And on Monday morning, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) met with Trump at his office in Bedminster.

I just spent an hour with President Trump. He is as strong, lively and resilient as ever. The establishment doesn’t want this man to be president again, that’s why we have to fight for him to get FOUR MORE YEARS! Collins wrote on Twitter.

Gary Fineout and Burgess Everett at this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/12/trump-miami-court-protest-00101593 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos