Donald Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

Majority says taking nuclear and military secrets is a threat to national security02:51

‘The Blackening’ examines the spectrum of blackness, actor says04:52

Why Trump’s Indictment Isn’t About Politics It’s About National Security12:13

Chuck Rosenberg: What puts Trump at risk are the obstruction of justice charges07:46

New center in Abu Dhabi focuses on coexistence08:34

Major bank settles lawsuit over links to Jeffrey Epstein02:10

‘Everything he said there was wrong’: What Senator Graham says about Trump07:29

The military base lost its Confederate name; DeSantis, Pence wants to bring him back09:58

‘No one will be above the law’: Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents01:06

Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they’ll lose the election10:14

Effort to defend Trump is very hit and miss, says ex-federal prosecutor06:59

Ari Melber: Jack Smith didn’t say a word and he has the whole country listening09:39

Looking back on 2019: Predicting Trump could run for re-election to protect himself05:39

Neal Katyal: The indictment makes it clear that no one can brazenly ignore the law without consequence07:02

Raskin: Trump transformed Lincoln’s party; he runs it like a religious cult06:29

Republican lawmakers react to Trump’s indictment in predictable ways03:48

Joe: Trump will now find out that you can’t bully the feds or the feds themselves09:08

Joe: The indictment could be something that needed to be done and we crossed a line that could be dangerous08:52

Ibram X. Kendi: When we assess structural racism, we are talking about groups, not individuals06:26

Women are still pessimistic about the US economy, poll finds04:01

In 2016, Donald Trump spoke out on protecting classified documents, saying he would enforce “all laws” on protecting “classified information”. June 12, 2023

