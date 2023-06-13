Imran still pursues talks with the military establishment – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ruled out talks with the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling it an exercise in futility, but seemed keen to start a dialogue with the military establishment, the real decision-makers.

Speaking to the media while appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in several cases, the PTI Chairman said he does not believe in revenge and will fight for the state of right if he returned to power.

In response to a question about whether he was ready to talk to politicians about the economy charter, Mr Khan replied that politicians, including incumbent leaders, were helpless and that they did not had no authority to conclude the dialogues. The establishment is the real decision maker and power is concentrated within the military, he claimed.

Mr Khan accused former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of stabbing him in the back and said he could have sacked Mr Bajwa on at least three occasions, but he exercised restraint. The PTI chief dismissed the feeling of being under pressure and said he was more concerned about the economy.

He said debt service was over the federal budget, the economy was on the verge of default and industry had nearly collapsed and added that all economic indicators had fallen in a single year.

He said the incumbent government was responsible for the weak economy and the only solution to this problem was to explore opportunities for revenue generation, mega reforms and take drastic measures.

He added that his government was buying Russian oil at 40% less. Is this a solution, is this a reason to reverse my diet? he asked. It can be noted that the first shipment of Russian fuel arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

Commenting on the opposition leader’s statement to the National Assembly on a postponement of the general election, Mr Khan said the ruling coalition was reluctant to hold elections even in October, fearing defeat. He said they thought PTI would be crushed but they could only dream for it. He called the departure of heavyweights from his party a blessing in disguise, saying he got rid of the Chosen Ones and those who split from him and formed a new party were the ultimate losers. He was optimistic about winning the next general election even if he would be imprisoned.

Mr Khan also distanced himself from the drug case filed against Rana Sanaullah during his tenure and blamed it on the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headed by a serving major general who had informed the federal cabinet of the arrest of Mr. Sanaullah.

He expressed apprehension about his military trial in connection with the May 9 violence and said authorities were looking to approvers to charge him under the Army Act. He called the trials of civilians before military tribunals the end of democracy and justice.

Deposit in case of transplant

Earlier, Mr. Khan appeared before the IHC to pursue his petition asking the Chief Commissioner to move at least four courts from Sector F-8 Markaz to the relatively secure Federal Courts Complex (FJC) in Sector G-11.

His lawyer said that due to the precarious law and order situation in the F-8 Markaz sector, it was not practical for Mr. Khan to appear before the competent magistrates/trial courts.

These cases were based on FIRs recorded at four police stations in Islamabad.

Also on Monday, the PTI chairman filed two separate petitions, one of which related to a corruption case registered in Dera Ghazi Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq granted Mr Khan a protective bond in the corruption case and ordered him to contact the Chief Commissioner for the transfer of the F-8 Courts to the Court Complex of the G-11.

Posted in Dawn, June 13, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1759487/imran-still-chasing-talks-with-military-establishment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos