Anwar says treaties with Indonesia do not resolve maritime dispute

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today that recent treaties signed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, hailed by both countries as a milestone in resolving an 18-year-old maritime dispute over the Straits of Melaka and the Sulawesi Sea, are not yet finished.

He said Malaysia remained adamant about its claims in the Sulawesi Sea as well as the southernmost part of the Melaka Strait.

“These agreements do not include areas that are still under negotiation, including Pulau Sebatik in South Sulawesi, because we will be inviting representatives from Sabah to finalize them, and as there is no Okay, that little part hasn’t been solved yet.

“Similarly, the agreements do not imply the limits of Tanjung Pelepas Port, not at all.

“Negotiations to complete the territorial demarcation lines in the Sulawesi Sea are still ongoing. I told President Jokowi that Malaysia still insists it is Malaysia, while Jokowi said his experts had told him that they belonged to him (Indonesia). So we postponed and will continue the discussions.”

He was responding to a question from Takiyuddin Hassan of Perikatan Nasional, who asked if the treaties were signed with the blessing of maritime experts.

Reports say the treaties signed on June 8 during Jokowi’s visit to Malaysia have ended the long-running maritime border dispute between the two neighbors.

“After 18 years of negotiations… Praise be to God, this has finally been resolved,” AP quoted Jokowi as saying at a joint press conference with Anwar.

In their joint statement, Anwar and Jokowi said the Melaka Strait Treaty and the Sulawesi Sea Treaty were among the six instruments signed.

“The two leaders expressed their view that the signing of the treaties symbolizes the harmonious relationship and camaraderie between the two countries and provides a solid basis for future negotiations on the maritime boundaries between the two countries.

“The two leaders also agreed to task their maritime border negotiation teams with

begin negotiations on all remaining and pending maritime boundaries between the two countries simultaneously as soon as possible,” the statement read.

A day before the treaties were signed, MalaysiaNow reported that maritime experts had warned Putrajaya against signing new agreements with Indonesia to settle the dispute, saying Malaysia could not afford to compromise on its claims.

“If Malaysia compromises, not only does Johor risk losing its maritime territory, but it will also face a negative impact on its maritime economic activities, including those related to the Port of Tanjong Pelepas,” MalaysiaNow reported, citing Wisma Putra and diplomatic sources.

They said Sabah’s Tawau Port would also be affected by any deal that relinquishes Malaysia’s claims to the Sulawesi Sea, adding that maritime experts had concluded Malaysia could claim areas within three nautical miles of the sea. the coast of Johor.

Takiyuddin said the government went against expert advice by signing the treaties.

“These agreements are not a proactive step to resolve the dispute, but rather appear to be an unwise compromise that could undermine efforts to protect Malaysia’s territorial rights and touch on the issue of national sovereignty,” he said. he declares.

Anwar, however, dismissed the claim, asking who the experts were.

He said the government had already consulted with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Maritime Department, the National Security Council, the Surveying and Mapping Department as well as the Attorney General.

He also said that the Sultan of Johor had been informed that the maritime disputes only concerned the territory of Sabah and not that of Johor.