Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of federal court appearance





Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to face charges of hoarding classified documents, in a legal ruling that goes well beyond the misconduct charges the former US president has largely overcome so far.

Trump will appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges of lying and conspiring to keep dozens of government secrets he took to his Florida beachfront mansion when he left office in 2021.

The high-stakes indictment – which Trump supporters say is a politically motivated attempt to block their champion’s path to the White House – has fueled fears of unrest, with Miami police bracing for crowds of up to 50,000 people.

The twice-impeached Republican, facing charges that could carry decades-long prison sentences, issued a defiant note as he prepares to become the first of 46 U.S. presidents to stand trial before a federal court.

“We must all be STRONG and DEFEAT the Communists, Marxists and radical left crazies who are systematically destroying our country,” Trump said on his Truth Social network as he flew out to spend the night at his home turf. golf in Florida, 25 minutes drive. of the courthouse.

The runaway favorite in the 2024 Republican primary has said the latest indictment will not force him out of the race – launching a campaign like no other in history that will pit legal competition against an election campaign.

“I’m never going to leave. Look, if I had left, I would have left before the original race in 2016,” Trump told Politico on his plane as he campaigned over the weekend.

“Ridiculous and baseless”

The billionaire, who turns 77 on Wednesday, is charged with willfully possessing clearly identified government secrets, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators seeking to recover them.

He is also accused of sharing sensitive American secrets with people who had no security clearances, in a far more serious case than any he has faced before.

The indictment included photographs showing boxes believed to be in the National Archives stacked at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach residence, in a “ballroom, bathroom and shower, a office, his bedroom and a storage room”.

The former president dismissed as “ridiculous and baseless” the 49-page indictment released by the Justice Department after months of investigation by a special prosecutor.

Security was tight around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. courthouse in Miami, with several protests planned, including by a local chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys.

“We hope tomorrow will be peaceful. We encourage people to be peaceful by showing what they feel,” Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters.

Trump is then expected to head to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to reaffirm his innocence in a speech to his supporters.

“Rocket File”

The former Republican president has been impeached twice, accused of interfering with a federal investigation into his campaign’s close ties to Russia and found liable in a civil trial for sexual abuse.

His company was found guilty of fraud, his Trump University training program ceased operations mired in lawsuits and his charity was dissolved by court order amid a litany of controversies.

Trump’s campaign president, campaign vice president, personal attorney, chief strategist, national security adviser, foreign policy adviser, campaign fixer and chief financial officer have all been found guilty. of crimes related to their stay in its orbit and some were imprisoned.

But Trump faced no personal criminal exposure in any of those cases.

That changed dramatically in March when a New York state prosecutor charged Trump with 34 felonies over allegations he concealed cash payments from a porn star.

Trump’s congressional allies and rivals for the presidential nomination largely surrounded the wagons following his re-indictment, denouncing the government’s “militarization” against conservatives.

Some Republican lawmakers have been criticized for rhetoric that could inspire violence, including Louisiana’s Clay Higgins, who told his supporters to “buckle up” and Arizona’s Andy Biggs, who tweeted: “We have now reached a war phase. An eye for an eye.”

The Southern District of Florida is known as a “rocket” court, legal slang for places that push for quick justice, and authorities have not ruled out completing a trial before the 2024 election.

Much of the pretrial proceedings will center on District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who was randomly assigned to the case and who will have a huge influence on how quickly things move forward.

Cannon issued a series of rulings favorable to Trump earlier in the case that effectively stalled the investigation for weeks until a conservative appeals court ruled she had acted beyond her authority. .

(AFP)

