Politics
Xi, Xiomara Castro chart course for China-Honduras relations in historic meeting
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with the President of the Republic of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, in Beijing on Monday, pledging to work with Honduras to guide bilateral relations towards greater development from a strategic perspective and in the long term and to transform their vision of cooperation into tangible results for the greater benefit of both peoples.
“I believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Honduras relations will experience solid and steady development, sailing towards a bright future,” Xi said.
Commitment to promoting friendly relations
Noting Castro as the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China, Xi said his visit had “opened a new chapter in the annals of China-Honduras relations”.
Xi said bilateral ties have taken a good and rapid start and enjoyed great momentum and promise since China and Honduras established diplomatic ties in March this year.
Stressing the immediate and long-term importance of establishing diplomatic ties, Xi stressed that “China will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Honduras, firmly supporting economic and social development in Honduras, and forging a good friendship and a partnership with Honduras in mutual respect”. , equality, mutual benefit and common development.”
According to a joint statement released after the talks, China and Honduras agreed to strengthen political guidance, promote exchanges at all levels, strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and to be good friends and partners who respect each other, are equal, mutual benefit and common development.
The historic meeting between the two heads of state took place less than three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations, fully demonstrating the great importance that both sides attach to strengthening relations, and their important consensus will give strong impetus to the promotion of the China-Honduras agreement. links, said Song Junying, head of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the China Institute of International Studies.
The One China Principle as the Political Foundation
On deepening political mutual trust, Xi said the one-China principle is the main prerequisite and political foundation for establishing diplomatic ties and developing bilateral relations between China and China. Honduras, and that Honduras would act faithfully accordingly. .
For her part, Castro said that Honduras firmly supports and respects the one-China principle and the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification, and that Honduras deeply admires China’s development achievements under the firm leadership of President Xi.
Xi also expressed China’s strong support for Honduras’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and independence, promote development and improve people’s livelihood. China supports Honduras in choosing its own development path suited to its national conditions and opposes any external interference in Honduran internal affairs, Xi said.
China stands ready to strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance, share experiences in poverty eradication, social governance and suppression of corruption, and encourage exchanges and cooperation. between governments, legislatures, political parties and localities, Xi added.
Yuan Dongzhen, deputy director of the Institute of Latin American Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said adhering to the one-China principle has proven to be the right choice, in line with general interests. of the world and the trend of the times, and boosting the development of China-Honduras relations will also have an important bearing on promoting democracy in international relations.
Improve cooperation in all areas
During the talks, Xi stressed that the two sides should synergize their strategies, build multiple pillars for cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, and pursue common development with the Belt and Road Initiative. as the main line.
Xi said China will encourage the rapid introduction of Honduran specialty products into the Chinese market and is willing to start the process of negotiating a free trade agreement at an early date, adding that the two sides should promote exchanges between peoples.
Castro said the Honduran side firmly believes that friendly cooperation with China will bring Honduras more and better development opportunities, and the country is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in areas such as trade, finance and development. investment, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, science and technology, and person-to-person exchanges.
Experts noted that despite their difference in size, the economies of China and Honduras are highly complementary. Cooperation between the two countries in various fields thus enjoys enormous potential and broad prospects.
Xi said China is willing to work with Honduras to strengthen collaboration on multilateral fronts, jointly safeguard the international order and basic norms governing international relations, enhance solidarity among developing countries, and safeguard human rights. common interests of developing countries and international equity and justice.
“Cooperation with China in various fields will help facilitate Honduras’ economic recovery and development after COVID-19, and fruitful cooperation between China and Honduras can also exert a radial effect on the continuous deepening of China-China relations. -Americans in the new era,” he added. “said Song Junying.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/world/2306133499/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi, Xiomara Castro chart course for China-Honduras relations in historic meeting
- Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of federal court appearance
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Google Announces Perspective Filters
- UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry | KOLR
- Anwar says treaties with Indonesia do not resolve maritime dispute
- ‘Black Panther’ actor Tenoch Huerta denies sexual assault allegations
- Utah State Gymnastics Adds ASU Transfer Juliette Boyer to 2023 Recruiting Class
- Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Show Review
- Will Apples Vision Pro revolutionize banking?
- Millions of COVID-19 patients still lose their sense of smell and taste, Mass Eye and Year study finds
- Imran still pursues talks with the military establishment – Journal