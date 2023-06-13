Xi, Xiomara Castro chart course for China-Honduras relations in historic meeting

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with the President of the Republic of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, in Beijing on Monday, pledging to work with Honduras to guide bilateral relations towards greater development from a strategic perspective and in the long term and to transform their vision of cooperation into tangible results for the greater benefit of both peoples.

“I believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Honduras relations will experience solid and steady development, sailing towards a bright future,” Xi said.

Commitment to promoting friendly relations

Noting Castro as the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China, Xi said his visit had “opened a new chapter in the annals of China-Honduras relations”.

Xi said bilateral ties have taken a good and rapid start and enjoyed great momentum and promise since China and Honduras established diplomatic ties in March this year.

Stressing the immediate and long-term importance of establishing diplomatic ties, Xi stressed that “China will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Honduras, firmly supporting economic and social development in Honduras, and forging a good friendship and a partnership with Honduras in mutual respect”. , equality, mutual benefit and common development.”

According to a joint statement released after the talks, China and Honduras agreed to strengthen political guidance, promote exchanges at all levels, strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and to be good friends and partners who respect each other, are equal, mutual benefit and common development.

The historic meeting between the two heads of state took place less than three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations, fully demonstrating the great importance that both sides attach to strengthening relations, and their important consensus will give strong impetus to the promotion of the China-Honduras agreement. links, said Song Junying, head of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the China Institute of International Studies.

The One China Principle as the Political Foundation

On deepening political mutual trust, Xi said the one-China principle is the main prerequisite and political foundation for establishing diplomatic ties and developing bilateral relations between China and China. Honduras, and that Honduras would act faithfully accordingly. .

For her part, Castro said that Honduras firmly supports and respects the one-China principle and the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification, and that Honduras deeply admires China’s development achievements under the firm leadership of President Xi.

Xi also expressed China’s strong support for Honduras’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and independence, promote development and improve people’s livelihood. China supports Honduras in choosing its own development path suited to its national conditions and opposes any external interference in Honduran internal affairs, Xi said.

China stands ready to strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance, share experiences in poverty eradication, social governance and suppression of corruption, and encourage exchanges and cooperation. between governments, legislatures, political parties and localities, Xi added.

Yuan Dongzhen, deputy director of the Institute of Latin American Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said adhering to the one-China principle has proven to be the right choice, in line with general interests. of the world and the trend of the times, and boosting the development of China-Honduras relations will also have an important bearing on promoting democracy in international relations.

Improve cooperation in all areas

During the talks, Xi stressed that the two sides should synergize their strategies, build multiple pillars for cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, and pursue common development with the Belt and Road Initiative. as the main line.

Xi said China will encourage the rapid introduction of Honduran specialty products into the Chinese market and is willing to start the process of negotiating a free trade agreement at an early date, adding that the two sides should promote exchanges between peoples.

Castro said the Honduran side firmly believes that friendly cooperation with China will bring Honduras more and better development opportunities, and the country is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in areas such as trade, finance and development. investment, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, science and technology, and person-to-person exchanges.

Experts noted that despite their difference in size, the economies of China and Honduras are highly complementary. Cooperation between the two countries in various fields thus enjoys enormous potential and broad prospects.

Xi said China is willing to work with Honduras to strengthen collaboration on multilateral fronts, jointly safeguard the international order and basic norms governing international relations, enhance solidarity among developing countries, and safeguard human rights. common interests of developing countries and international equity and justice.

“Cooperation with China in various fields will help facilitate Honduras’ economic recovery and development after COVID-19, and fruitful cooperation between China and Honduras can also exert a radial effect on the continuous deepening of China-China relations. -Americans in the new era,” he added. “said Song Junying.