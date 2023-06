Rights groups to screen BBC Modi documentary in Washington ahead of Indian Prime Minister’s visit

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) – Two human rights groups have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts to a Washington screening of a BBC documentary on Narendra Modi that questioned the leadership Prime Minister of India during the Gujarat riots in 2002, before his state visit. to the White House. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have scheduled the private screening for June 20, two days before Modi’s official state visit, hosted by President Joe Biden. Announcing the screening on Monday, Human Rights Watch said it wanted it to serve as a reminder that the documentary had been banned in India. The two-part documentary, ‘India: the Modi question’, focused on Modi’s leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during the 2002 riots in which at least 1,000 people protested. were killed, mostly Muslims. Activists put the toll at more than double. Modi has denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots, and a Supreme Court-ordered inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him. The Indian government had reacted angrily to the documentary, released in January, calling it “biased”propaganda piece” And blocked sharing all the clips of it on social networks. Last month, the White House defended Modi’s planned state visit when asked about human rights issues in India. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden thinks “this is an important relationship that we need to continue and develop with respect to human rights.” Advocacy groups have raised concerns about what they see as a deterioration of the human rights situation in India in recent years under Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party, particularly regarding the treatment of minorities, dissidents and journalists. The government denies the allegations and says it works for the upliftment of all groups. Tax officials inspected BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February and the Financial Crimes Agency opened an investigation in the broadcaster in April on charges of violations of exchange rules. A government adviser said the inspection was not “vindictive”. The BBC previously said it was standing by its reporting for the documentary, which was not shown in India, and that it “has no agenda.” Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Kanishka Singh Thomson Reuters Kanishka Singh is a breaking news reporter for Reuters in Washington DC, who primarily covers US politics and national affairs in his current role. His past media coverage has covered a range of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement; the US elections; the 2021 Capitol Riots and their follow-up investigations; the Brexit agreement; trade tensions between the United States and China; NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; the COVID-19 pandemic; and a 2019 Supreme Court verdict on a site of religious conflict in his native India.

