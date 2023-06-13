Erdogan calls for recognition of Northern Cyprus





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) shakes hands with the leader of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, during an official visit to Nicosia on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Birol Bebek / AFP)

Nicosia: Newly elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday redoubled his call for international recognition of northern Cyprus, making the small Mediterranean state his first port of call since his re-election. Erdogan met northern leader Ersin Tatar, whose rule is recognized only by Turkey, two weeks after he extended his rule by two decades until 2028. “If there is to be a return to the negotiating table, the way to achieve it is through recognition” of the North, Erdogan said. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish army invaded the northern third of the island in response to a coup that sought to unite the whole island with Greece. United Nations peacekeepers patrol a buffer zone separating the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the internationally recognized south. Turkey’s calls for a “two-state solution” to the Cyprus issue have been rejected by Greek Cypriots who constitute a majority in the south. The Republic of Cyprus, together with the international community, is in favor of a bizonal and bicommunal federation in accordance with the United Nations framework. Although Erdogan comfortably won last month’s second round, he lost to secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 15 points in the northern Cyprus part of the vote. Nearly 144,000 voters were registered in northern Cyprus, including Turkish settlers and troops and Turkish Cypriots who hold Turkish nationality. Erdogan’s performance has been partly affected by an economic crisis that has swept through Turkey and undermined the northern economy, which depends on Ankara for support. But some analysts have also attributed it to a more dovish stance taken on the status issue by Kilicdaroglu’s party during the campaign. Erdogan rejected compromises during his joint appearance with Tatar. “The just demands of the Turkish Cypriots are clear and unequivocal,” Erdogan said. “There are two distinct peoples in Cyprus,” Tatar added. The status of the island is one of the oldest disputes in the world. It has been a source of tension in the Mediterranean region for decades, heating up in recent years due to the discovery of large energy deposits in the region. It has also contributed to Turkey’s difficult relations with Greece and the rest of the European Union. Ankara maintains more than 35,000 soldiers in the north. There have been no formal UN-sponsored peace talks for almost six years Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, who won his own run-off in February, wants a bigger role for the EU on the Cyprus issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/12/06/2023/erdogan-demands-recognition-of-northern-cyprus

