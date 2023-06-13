Imran Khan’s party can fit in a rickshaw





By India Today World Desk: In a mockery of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said Khan’s entire party could fit in a rickshaw following large-scale defections from the country’s main opposition party.

Maryam Nawaz’s statement referred to the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

Addressing a youth convention in Shujaabad, Punjab province, on Sunday, Maryam Nawaz said: “Today he is the chairman, general secretary, chief organizer and spokesperson for the party and the only candidate of his party”.

Now the entire opposition party can fit in a “Qingqi rickshaw” following defections following the May 9 violence, she said, referring to a type of rickshaw imported into the country. Pakistan.

More than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or burnt down during violent protests by Pakistani workers Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following Khan’s arrest in a case of corruption by paramilitary Rangers last month.

Khan was later released on bail.

Maryam, the daughter of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said Khan spoke about his 26-year political struggle.

“Let me tell you…his 26-year struggle only took 26 minutes to be dismantled. Now he’s going to sit all alone in Zaman Park and all those leaders who left him are gone from there. where they had come,” she said. .

“Imran Khan tried his best to get the Pakistani military to submit to his will after he was ousted from power by a parliamentary vote of no confidence (in April last year), but his attempt backfired and now he’s facing the music,” Maryam said.

She said Khan rioted against the Pakistani military by attacking its institutions on May 9.

“The chapter of chaos and anarchy is over and now the journey of progress will begin,” the PML-N leader added.

Khan is the mastermind of the May 9 attacks on defense and civilian installations, but now he is demanding talks and meetings, she claimed.

She said the “true enemy of the country” had been identified after the May 9 violence that saw attacks on public and military installations in many parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI leader.

As part of the crackdown on the PTI backed by the military establishment, more than 100 party leaders and former lawmakers have so far defected and joined the ‘King’s Party’ Istekham Pakistan Party (IPP) led by the Khan’s former assistant, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Dozens of PTI leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi and others left the party, while leaders like Asad Umar and Parvez Khattak resigned from their posts.

Khan said he would continue to fight for his cause even if all his party leaders resign.

Maryam said Khan burned down the country and his followers desecrated the ‘army martyrs’ memorials in May and he would not be forgiven.

“Your own sons (Khan) live in the UK, but you have tricked the poor party workers into attacking army installations. You are holed up in your house in Zaman Park Lahore and recording statements on YouTube while the mothers of young people arrested in the May 9 incidents are crying outside prison for their sons,” she said.

(With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/maryam-nawaz-jibe-at-imran-khan-pti-leaders-quit-party-may-9-pakistan-violence-2392283-2023-06-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

