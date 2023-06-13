Is this the end of Boris Johnson?





Boris Johnson stepped out of British politics for the first time in more than 20 years after announcing on Friday that he was giving up his parliamentary seat and resigning from the House of Commons with immediate effect. Johnson took the precautionary step after seeing the results of the House Privileges Committee investigation that accused him of lying to Parliament about the partygate scandal. The committee of four Tory MPs and three Labor MPs was reportedly tasked with recommending that the former prime minister be banned from the chamber for 20 days, although the report has not yet been made public. This recommendation would have led to a by-election if 10% of voters in Johnson’s constituency supported the decision. Given Johnson’s deep unpopularity, this was anything but a sure thing, and he quit in a rage decrying the witch-hunt on his way out rather than risk being shown the door. It’s a surprising fall from grace for a man who in 2019 inherited the biggest parliamentary majority since the 1970s, only to squander it by breaking his own COVID lockdown rules and repeatedly lying about it. Still, Johnson has left open the possibility of another political race, although he must find a new seat to run. (His current seat will almost certainly switch to Labour.) What does this mean for the Conservative Party? Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Johnson rival, said he supported the work of parliamentary committees. But while Sunak will no doubt be happy to see the shaggy back of Johnson’s head, this drama that Johnson called the committee a kangaroo court is a distraction the prime minister doesn’t want, especially after spending the last year trying to convince voters that the days of mean-spirited Conservative Party infighting are over. Additionally, two other Tory MPs and Johnson allies also resigned on Friday over a separate matter, meaning the Conservative Party will now face three tough by-elections next month. This development, however, is unlikely to have a significant impact on wider politics given that Labor is punches the Conservatives in the polls and is expected to maintain this advantage ahead of next year’s election.

