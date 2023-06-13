Democratizing technology, bridging the digital divide, PM Modi tells G20 group





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G-20 Development Ministers Meeting, being held in Varanasi, via video conference, from New Delhi on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of democratizing technology to bridge the data divide while addressing a G20 group. He stressed the importance of high quality data for effective policy-making, efficient resource allocation and better public service delivery. Furthermore, he called for concrete actions to promote data for discourse, data for development and data for delivery in developing countries. India presented a seven-year action plan at the G20 development ministers meeting, outlining a coordinated, integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions. This plan focused on three main programs: fostering data for development and digital public infrastructure, investing in women-led development, and ensuring just transitions globally. The Prime Minister delivered his message via video to the G20 Development Ministers Meeting held in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, highlighting the city’s historical importance as a center of knowledge, culture and spirituality . Modi acknowledged that technology empowers people, makes data accessible and ensures inclusiveness, while expressing India’s willingness to share its experience with partner countries. He called for more investment in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and finding solutions to address the debt risks facing many countries. Furthermore, he underscored the need to reform multilateral financial institutions to broaden eligibility criteria, ensuring accessibility of finance for those in need. The Prime Minister acknowledged the severe impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions on developing countries, leading to disruption of food, fuel and fertilizer supplies. Highlighting the spirit of Kashi (Varanasi), Modi encouraged G20 delegates to explore and experience the essence of the city, including Ganga Aarti and Sarnath tour, expressing his confidence that it would inspire them to achieve the desired results. On women’s empowerment, he highlighted the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in achieving the SDGs. India’s approach extends beyond women’s empowerment to women-led development, where women set the agenda and serve as agents of growth and change. He urged the adoption of a revolutionary action plan for women-led development. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the meeting, highlighted the multiple and unprecedented crises facing the world, including the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, conflicts and climatic events. He expressed concern about insufficient progress towards the SDGs, further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister also expressed his disappointment with the fragmentation of international priorities, stressing the need for a holistic approach to the SDG agenda. He underlined the interdependent nature of the Sustainable Development Goals and the collective interest in not privileging certain goals over others.

