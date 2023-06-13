News networks seek access to the camera; How To Watch – Deadline





UPDATE: The judge who will oversee Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday said cameras are prohibited in the courtroom and courthouse.

In fact, reporters won’t even be allowed to use their cell phones and other electronic equipment inside the courthouse, per an order from the Florida federal court’s chief district judge.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, who will preside over the arraignment, denied a request from the media coalition for limited access to the camera before the proceedings, as well as to make audio available afterwards. There will be an overflow room with a video feed, but reporters will have to run outside the courthouse to provide updates on what’s going on inside.

Goodman wrote that “allowing photographs would compromise the massive security features in place.”

It will be a big change from when Trump was impeached in April on the New York State charges. The judge allowed cameras to take photos for a brief period at the start of the proceedings, and reporters could come out of an overflow room to provide live updates.

PREVIOUSLY: Broadcast and cable networks already have crews on the ground in Miami for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, but a key question is what kind of visuals viewers will even get at the interior of the courtroom.

Trump faces a 37-count indictment for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Prosecutors accuse him of trying to conceal the documents even after a subpoena was issued.

On Monday, a media coalition requested federal court in Miami “for a limited number of photographs and video recordings in the courtroom and/or the outer hallway” ahead of arraignment, which is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET / noon HP, according to a filing in federal court in Miami. Such access would be a rarity for federal courts, where cameras are traditionally banned for criminal proceedings, as well as the courthouse itself.

While noting that such access is generally prohibited, the media coalition, which includes major broadcast networks and CNN, NPR and Telemundo, argued that the historic nature of the case warranted an exception. The coalition noted that the court’s rules provide “judicial discretion to permit a limited number of photographs during ‘special proceedings, as approved by a judge of this Court.’ And the particular and historic nature of this case warrants, at the very least, limited, non-disruptive visual recording before the hearing begins.

If no cameras are allowed, networks will have to rely on courtroom sketches for visuals, as they always do in high-profile cases.

The coalition also demands that immediately after the arraignment, the court quickly releases its own recordings of the proceedings. “The unprecedented and historic nature of these proceedings warrants same-day access to these records,” they wrote.

“The District of Columbia Circuit Court, Third Circuit Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, and Federal Circuit Court of Appeals (among others) place same-day audio of pleadings and hearings online,” the coalition’s lead attorneys wrote. “In high-profile cases, the U.S. Supreme Court frequently releases same-day audio recordings of proceedings ( or soon after.) And in the interests of speed and accuracy, some courts will even livestream high-profile proceedings.”

In April, as Trump appeared in court in New York to be arraigned by the state, the judge allowed photographers brief access to the courtroom. But news outlets initially had to rely on their own reporters to deliver the proceedings, rather than audio or video, before the written transcript was released later that afternoon.

The coalition wrote in its filing that “the need for immediate audio recordings is further heightened by the tense political atmosphere of this case. Because Mr. Trump has alleged this entire matter is an illegitimate witch hunt, the actions of the judiciary, prosecution and defense will be subject to exceptional scrutiny, and any information void will be filled with wild speculation and conjecture Full transparency – in the form of prompt availability of audio recordings – will ensure both the integrity and legitimacy of the case and keep Americans informed on this critically important issue.

Trump visited the New York case in April, but no booking photo was released. It is not clear if there will be a photo in this federal case.

Trump will appear before Magistrate John Goodman on Tuesday and is expected to plead not guilty. Then he is expected to be released and plans to give a speech later in the evening.

Cable news channels will cover the arraignment throughout the day, as they did in April, when the scene outside the Manhattan courthouse had a carnival atmosphere. The networks have previously shown footage of Trump’s trip from New Jersey to Florida.

In Miami, there are concerns about security, with the possibility of protests as rhetoric heats up on right-wing social media. The city’s police chief, however, told reporters that while they had the resources to handle crowds of 5,000 to 50,000, “we don’t expect any problems.”

Broadcast networks plan special reports.

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell will do a special on Miami and the CBS Evening News from there. NBC News’ Lester Holt will also present a special report on the impeachment, and other outlets are also expected to announce their plans soon.

