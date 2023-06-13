Politics
An airliner with Chinese characteristics
Late May 2023 marked the maiden commercial flight of China’s first jet airliner, the COMAC C919. In a carefully planned symbolic event, China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport where US President Richard Nixon arrived for the first time during his tour of China in 1972 and landed in Beijing, the continent’s capital.
Billed as Beijing’s answer to the American Boeing 737 and European Airbus A320 families, the twin-aisle regional jet aims to meet the needs of the Chinese domestic market and the potential Asian market. Although the flight was marketed by Beijing as proof of China’s achievements in aviation technology, it also sparked debates about the incorporation of US components and allegations of intellectual property theft in the design and construction of the COMAC aircraft. Nevertheless, the C919 is the newest tool of Chinese foreign policy, just as the DC-3 revolutionized US President Roosevelt’s aviation diplomacy.
US President Franklin D. Roosevelt actively recognized the DC-3 as a valuable tool in improving US foreign relations.
Perhaps no other aircraft shaped international aviation policy after World War II as much as the DC-3. Recognized as the backbone of logistics during the war, it was also among the first passenger-only commercial airliners. It boasted of a long range with comfortable seats for the time, which at least enabled it to operate passenger flights without relying on cargo mail to remain profitable.
US President Franklin D. Roosevelt actively recognized the DC-3 as a valuable tool in improving US foreign relations. Roosevelt proudly showcased American aviation technology on his trips abroad, using his Presidential C-54 Skymasteraffectionately known as the holy cowand a fleet of DC-3s, a symbol of American ingenuity and prestige.
Roosevelt also presented DC-3 aircraft as gifts to strategically important states. The most notable example was that of King Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, symbolizing diplomacy and friendship after Roosevelt’s historic meeting with the King along the Suez Canal on February 14, 1945. Barely six years later, the two countries signed the 1951 Mutual Defense Assistance Agreement, a formal defense pact that cemented the close relationship between the two states. The DC-3 also marked the Birth of Saudiathe flag carrier airline of Saudi Arabia.
China’s new C919 holds similar potential for President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy, offering striking parallels to Roosevelt’s use of US DC-3s. The C919 carries symbolic value for China’s foray into great power policy towards international aviation. Xi undoubtedly aims to leverage C919 to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote Beijing’s global influence.
Currently, only Chinese regional airlines have ordered the C919, with the intention of using them for short domestic routes. For Beijing to parade the plane as a technological success and a symbol of international prestige, the C919 must be operated by airlines beyond mainland China. Here, state-owned airlines may prove more receptive than private operators to Xi’s persuasion, as the former align closely with government policies rather than the whims of for-profit shareholders. In particular, the C919 can gain legitimacy if Xi targets two specific groups of potential C919 operators in his diplomatic efforts over the next decade.
For Xi to reflect the transformative influence of the Roosevelt DC-3 in foreign policy, he must use the C919 as a tool to earn the trust of foreign leaders and their airlines.
The first group includes Chinese partners facing broad international sanctions, including Russia, Iran and North Korea. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hit the Russian civil aviation industry with sanctions, no-fly zones and aircraft seizures. Iran’s commercial aviation sector has suffered due to years of conflict, poor infrastructure, neglect and underinvestment. International sanctions have made it nearly impossible to purchase aircraft parts, let alone new aircraft. North Korea is facing the same problems, with its leader Kim Jong-un borrows an American-made Air China Boeing 747 to travel to Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit in June 2018. The C919 could be an opportunity for Beijing to breathe new life into the aviation sectors in Iran, Russia and North Korea.
The second group includes emerging actors on the international scene that Beijing wishes to include in its sphere of influence. An Indonesian airline, TransNusa, has already shown interest by buying China’s smallest jet airliner, the ARJ21. Other Indonesian carriers, including its flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, could also be persuaded to invest in Chinese aviation technology. Emerging powers, such as India, which manufactures aircraft parts, may be incentivized to switch from Western aircraft to Asian-made aircraft for Asians. Kenya and Ethiopia have already adopted Chinese rail infrastructure and may be receptive to expanding their reliance on aircraft technology.
However, the C919 is unlikely to break the Boeing-Airbus duopoly. Brazil’s two largest commercial jet manufacturers Embrace and Canadas Bombardier are struggling to compete on their own, with Bombardier recently sell its CSeries family to Airbus. Russias Ilyushin primarily serves ex-Soviet and Japanese markets Mitsubishi SpaceJet remains sidelined indefinitely.
For Xi to reflect the transformative influence of the Roosevelt DC-3 in foreign policy, he must use the C919 as a tool to earn the trust of foreign leaders and their airlines. Beijing must address concerns about safety, reliability and performance while ensuring the planes are priced competitively with Western-made planes. There is no doubt that over the next decade, aviation diplomacy in Asia will become a new arena of competition between the two superpowers.
