Trumps Mar-a-Lago legal team plagued by infighting and backstabbing – Rolling Stone





Until the day Donald Trump’s federal indictment was unsealed, the legal team charged with defending him was engaged in petty infighting – including fights over TV appearances, accusations of disloyalty and even a so-called “coup,” three people familiar with the situation, plus others on or near Trump’s legal defense, Rolling Stone says.

The clashes were dramatic enough that on Friday, hours before Trump’s federal indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation was due, top attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty abruptly resigned. The resignations followed the departure last month of Tim Parlatore, another Trump lawyer who decided he had seen enough of the internal turmoil.

On the other side of the long-simmering dispute was Boris Epshteyn, one of the former president’s most prominent legal advisers. Epshteyn oversaw Trump’s various legal defenses – and also found himself the target of investigations: his cellphone was seized by federal authorities investigating Team Trump’s efforts to keep him in power after his election defeat of 2020.

The clashes with Epshteyn caused Rowley and Trusty to watch their outings for weeks before they left, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Like Parlatore before them, they often resented Epshteyn’s influence on their work. The duo often complained that Epshteyn was unqualified to oversee their defense of Trump and, sources say, they were left baffled by the adviser’s changes to their legal work. At one point, Epshteyn inserted Trump’s dominance in the 2024 Republican primary into a draft court filing intended only for a judge.

“Why would a judge want to be bothered by that?” said one of the sources, summing up the legal team’s frustrations at the time.

Some members of Trump’s legal team had also been angered by what one person familiar with the case describes as a soft “coup” within the core team, fellow Trump lawyer Todd Blanche, having received in recent weeks a larger portfolio and more. influence on this specific team long before his ascension was announced. One of the reasons this caused such tension was that Blanche was seen as loyal to Epshteyn, who had pushed Trump to make Blanche lead counsel in the case. Other attorneys on the team objected, arguing that this constituted a conflict of interest, as Blanche was already Epshteyn’s attorney. Editor’s Choice

In an email, Trusty declined to comment on Rolling Stone. “I don’t plan to be a kiss and tell kind of guy. Sorry.” he wrote on Monday. Rowley, Blanche and Epshteyn did not immediately comment on this story.

Reached for comment, Parlatore referred Rolling Stone to its past comments to CNN’s Paula Reid last month, which included the lawyer saying, “There are certain people who have had the [former] chair much more difficult than necessary. In particular, there is an individual who works for him, Boris Epshteyn, who had really done everything to try to block us – to stop us from doing what we could to defend the president.

Furthermore, prior to the recent exodus, some of Trump’s attorneys routinely threw Epshteyn behind his back, including using various derisive nicknames such as “Porous” Epshteyn, related to their private suspicions that he was leaking information to the press, and ” Boris Inept-shteyn.

In response to this report, a person close to Trump’s legal team simply notes, “Boris is absolutely focused on protecting President Trump from every angle – legal, political and media.”

Despite all the uproar, Epshteyn stands by Trump as other names fall by the wayside. Since last year, numerous lawyers and others close to Trump have urged him to sideline Epshteyn, or even dump the adviser altogether. “Trump has placed a lot of trust in Boris [in his post-presidency]“says a source close to the former president. “People who try to convince [former] president to get rid of Boris very often had the opposite effect that was intended. Related

One of these intra-legal fights with Epshteyn was ended, among other things, by the television appearances.

In late April, Parlatore and other attorneys involved were barred from making media appearances specifically about a letter they drafted to the House Intelligence Committee telling Congress that the Justice Department “should be ordered to stand down” from his investigation of the classified documents in favor of an investigation by the Intelligence Committee.

The letter, which revealed that documents relating to Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders were likely among those found at his residence, claimed the papers arrived at Mar-a-Lago because White House staff “simply swept all documents from the president’s office and other areas. in boxes,” according to a copy of the letter reviewed by CNN.

Sources with knowledge of the case told Rolling Stone that the letter infuriated Trump after Epshteyn and others told him the contents of the letter could undermine his legal defense. This instance gave Epshteyn more ammunition to inform the former president that other lawyers could not be trusted to work unsupervised.

In recent months, the level of mistrust among Trump’s legal advisers – who have been tasked with protecting him from legal harm in an Espionage Act probe – has been so high that they have routinely accused each other. others to leak to the media, with or without real evidence. Epshteyn himself told Trump that Parlatore was a prolific funder and someone who could not be trusted. Epshteyn also privately told Trump that Parlatore was using the affair and his media appearances to promote himself, the sources said.

Recently, Trump explained to several close aides why it was difficult to find “loyal” lawyers on the matter, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The former president blamed some of the uproar among his top lawyers on clashing egos and some people competing for stardom and power.

But the internal conflict plaguing the legal team is a hallmark of the former president’s leadership, as Trump has continually fostered rivalries and hostility within his own teams. But as familiar as he is, domestic turmoil is unlikely to be of much use to the former president as he faces a federal indictment that his own former attorney general called “very, very overwhelming”.

On Friday, the Justice Department unveiled an indictment against Trump that accuses the former president of willfully keeping classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements. The Office of the Special Counsel alleges that Trump knowingly kept classified documents – including US war plans and information about the US military’s nuclear arsenal – at his Mar-a-Lago club and intentionally attempted to hiding them from law enforcement following a subpoena demanding their return.

In addition to the infighting between Trump’s attorneys, Friday’s unsealed indictment also revealed that Trump allegedly worked to undermine his own attorney’s efforts in their dealings with the FBI. Prosecutors say Trump worked with his aide Walt Nauta to move classified documents to ‘hide them from Trump’s attorney, the FBI and the grand jury’ shortly before the attorneys conducted a search of the papers missing on behalf of law enforcement. Tendency

Prosecutors also charged Trump’s personal assistant Nauta with lying to the FBI about his alleged role in the initial concealment of the documents from the FBI and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

On top of that, Trump has already been indicted and arraigned in Manhattan in a completely separate criminal investigation related to a secret money scandal. The former president and leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate faces a series of other high-stakes lawsuits and investigations, including Special Counsel Jack Smith’s separate investigation into Trump’s efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 race to Joe Biden.

