Modi set to make history with 2nd US Congress speech, 1st Indian Prime Minister to do so





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to undertake a first state visit to the United States later this month, will become only the third leader to pay a state visit to the country. PM Modi will undertake his first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden from June 21-24. During his four-day visit, the US President and First Lady will host PM Modi for a state dinner on June 22. The previous two state visits were made by former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in June 1963 and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009. READ ALSO | A New Jersey restaurant launches “Modi Ji Thali” ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to the United States. That’s what his dishes are Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Monday (local time) that Prime Minister Modi would become the only Indian prime minister to address a joint session of the US Congress twice. The Prime Minister previously addressed the US Congress in 2016. The envoy said ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s state visit, there was “great excitement” for India and the United States. “We are one week away from Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement on both sides. My Prime Minister is only the third Indian leader of our independent history to be accorded the honor of a state visit by the US President. He will also become the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice,” the envoy said. #SHOW | We are one week away from Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement on both sides. My Prime Minister is only the third Indian leader in our independent history to be accorded the honor of a… pic.twitter.com/D8jPDEYcOE

ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023 LOVE TO HAVE PM MODI IN US The White House said it was looking forward to having Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States and said Washington and New Delhi shared “tremendous cooperation” in Quad and a “significant defense partnership”. At a press briefing in Washington, US National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that although the agenda has not been finalized for the visit of State of Prime Minister Modi, he said there were “a lot of topics for discussion”, news agency ANI reported. “I don’t think the full agenda has been fleshed out for the state visit, but we’re very excited to have Prime Minister Modi here,” Kirby said when asked if Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi would hold a joint press conference. READ ALSO | How Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit ushers in a new era in US-India partnership “As you know, the United States has an important defense partnership with India and tremendous cooperation within the Quad, across the Indo-Pacific with India. There is a lot to be said. We look forward to looking forward to this visit,” he added. On June 22, more than 7,000 American Indians plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when Joe Biden and the First Lady greet PM Modi with a 21-gun salute. During the state visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet the presidents and CEOs of major US companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. He is also due to address a joint session of the United States Congress on June 22. (with ANI inputs) READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi’s visit to US to set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-maiden-state-visit-third-leader-us-joint-session-congress-twice-joe-biden-quad-defence-2392282-2023-06-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos