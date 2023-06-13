China-built high-speed rail project in Indonesia delayed again





The launch of Indonesia’s prestigious $7.3 billion high-speed rail link between the capital Jakarta and the city of Bandung, the first of its kind and due to be completed in August, will likely have to be postponed due to funding concerns. . Indonesia’s transport ministry and three consultants have been pushing the Chinese to go ahead with the plan, which is linked to the communist China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but construction developers said the request was impossible. Carrying out this largest Belt and Road Inita project in Southeast Asia on the occasion of Indonesia’s Independence Day festivities on August 17 would have been a great promotional and political boost for the ruling party, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), about a year before the 2024 parliamentary elections. Additional delay “Further delay will only become ammunition for the opposition to attack,” said Teuku Rezasyah, an international relations analyst at Padjadjaran University, adding that incidents would also harm China’s status as a developer and supplier of major projects in the region. However, according to a 48-page internal report seen by Reuters, the project has been hampered by problems from the start, and the desired certified completion date of August will not be able to be achieved, especially since one of the stations still needs to be completed. LEARN MORE: By contrast, the consortium of developers, consultants Mott MacDonald, PwC, local law firm Umbra and the Department of Transport are now targeting a January 2024 start date, according to a May 14 progress report cited by the Press Agency. “There is a risk that the target for commercial operations in August will be delayed to complete all construction by December 31,” said the report, written in Bahasa Indonesia, the official language of the multi-island state. Budget overrun The Jakarta to Bandung Railway, President Joko Widodo’s flagship project, has also already gone over budget by $1.2 billion. In addition, the project, which is overseen by a consortium of Chinese and Indonesian state-owned enterprises, is already four years past its scheduled completion date. The financial restructuring of PT Wijaya Karya Tbk (WIKA) – an Indonesian state-owned construction company with an indirect minority stake in the consortium – is also hitting the working capital needs of the project, which has already racked up at least $381.75 million. chargebacks, another internal document shows. According to WIKA’s general secretary, Mahendra Vijaya, his company had enough cash to complete the job, but was still waiting for the consortium to reimburse the work it had already done. Indonesia is negotiating with China for an additional $560 million loan to help cover a $1.2 billion cost overrun and is asking for a 2.8% interest rate for the yuan portion of the loan. The proposed interest rate is well below the China Development Bank’s (CDB) offer of 3.46%, according to another set of documents dated May 18.

