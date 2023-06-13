Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan leads football diplomacy with UAE and Libya in Champions League final
ANKARA, DUBA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in apparent sports diplomacy on the sidelines of the Champions League final held in Istanbul over the weekend, welcoming UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
The Emirati president, often referred to by his initials MBZ, is the first foreign head of state Erdogan has hosted one-on-one after his June 3 inauguration, which was attended by dozens of world leaders. The Emirati leaders’ one-day working visit to Istanbul on Saturday saw the pair discuss bilateral relations, watch a football match together and walk hand-in-hand after dining at an Istanbul restaurant.
We discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation and strategic partnership between our two nations, and ways to promote regional stability towards a prosperous future for all, the Emirati President wrote on Twitter.
The Turkish presidency said the two leaders met at an Istanbul airport when the UAE presidents arrived, but gave no further details. A video released by the Turkish presidency showed them hugging on the tarmac, where Erdogan presented his Emirati counterpart with the first locally made electric car, the Togg.
Erdogan and MBZ watched the Champions League final between the United Kingdom’s Manchester City Football Club, majority owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment founded by MBZ’s brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and the club Italian football team Inter Milan at a stadium in Istanbul.
Footage from the stadium released by the Turkish presidency showed MBZ and Dbeibah, the prime minister of Libya’s Tripoli-based government, greeting each other warmly on the sidelines of the game.
The encounter is likely a diplomatic football push by Ankara to advance the detente between Dbeibahs government and Abu Dhabi, which has backed rival Tripoli-based governments in the dispute. The Emirati stance then softened, with Dbeibah making several visits to the UAE.
Ankara and Abu Dhabi support rival camps in the Libyan civil war. Alongside Russia, the UAE supported Libya’s eastern forces led by Khalifa Hifter who fought against the country’s Tripoli government, which is internationally recognized and supported by Turkey. Last week, the new Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, met Khaled al-Mishri, Libyan President of the High Council of State.
After the match, which saw Manchester City FC lift the Champions League title trophy after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan, Erdogan and MBZ dined at a restaurant in Istanbul on the city’s European side . A video showing the two executives leaving the restaurant hand in hand has spilled over to social media platforms.
President Erdoan and the leader of the United Arab Emirates left Florya’s restaurant hand in hand. pic.twitter.com/b4d3tj0EJA
DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) June 11, 2023
The UAE leaders’ visit came nearly two weeks after Erdogan secured his third term as Turkey’s president on May 28 and entered his third decade in power.
After years of freezing, Turkey-UAE relations have seen major progress over the past two years as part of Ankara’s reparations campaign to restore relations with former regional enemies, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
In March, Turkey, the Emirates’ sixth-largest trading partner, and the United Arab Emirates signed a five-year, $40 billion trade deal. Abu Dhabi ratified the agreement on May 31 after Erdogan’s re-election.
Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati analyst and professor of political science, said that this agreement and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries reflected the approach of the presidents of the United Arab Emirates to foreign policy, using personal relations to develop trust.
This shows you how much President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed values friendship as well as various strategic aspects of the relationship, Abdulla told Al-Monitor on Friday ahead of MBZ’s visit.
Yet relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as with other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, suffered between 2010 and 2020 with the onset of the Arab Spring and later in the aftermath of the assassination of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. In 2016, media close to Erdogan accused the United Arab Emirates of financing the perpetrators of the failed coup against the Turkish strongman.
Under Erdogan and after the 2011 Arab Spring, Turkey was seen as a major supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood in Tunisia, Egypt and Syria. The group, which is violently opposed and banned in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, was ousted from power in Egypt in 2013 and has been ostracized by the Tunisian government since 2022. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have now adopted the country’s leader Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara did not.
Turkey also sided with Qatar during the 2017 Gulf conflict which saw Doha blocked by its neighbors as they undermined its ties with the Islamist group. This blockade ended in 2021.
The UAE-Turkey relationship has gone through stages, Abdulla explained, with its climax coming before the Arab Spring when Turkey was one of the UAE’s best trading partners.
Even during the period of political rivalry between the two countries, the economy of [the relationship] were strong and solid, Abdulla said. After tensions with Qatar thawed in 2021, the UAE set up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.
The relationship between the UAE and Turkey has taken an almost 180-degree turn after the 2021 reconciliation, explained Abdulla, who expects relations between the two countries to blossom even more after overcoming this political obstacle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/06/turkeys-erdogan-runs-soccer-diplomacy-uae-libya-champions-league-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China concerned about elusiveness of Albanians during visit to Beijing
- There is no defense of Donald Trump’s conduct
- Turkey’s Erdogan leads football diplomacy with UAE and Libya in Champions League final
- China-built high-speed rail project in Indonesia delayed again
- How much screen time should be allowed during the summer? – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom
- The City of Grande Prairie requires proper watering practices for tree health and longevity
- US poll finds hesitation to COVID-19 vaccine not spilling over to routine childhood immunization
- Modi set to make history with 2nd US Congress speech, 1st Indian Prime Minister to do so
- ‘Prince of the City’ actor ‘Everwood’ was 71 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Leukemia survivor Helen McConnochie turns to natural remedies for quality of life
- Best loafers for men: The most stylish and comfortable slip-on loafers
- Alpine fault rupture will be ‘largest earthquake in recorded history’