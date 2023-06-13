Turkey’s Erdogan leads football diplomacy with UAE and Libya in Champions League final

ANKARA, DUBA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in apparent sports diplomacy on the sidelines of the Champions League final held in Istanbul over the weekend, welcoming UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The Emirati president, often referred to by his initials MBZ, is the first foreign head of state Erdogan has hosted one-on-one after his June 3 inauguration, which was attended by dozens of world leaders. The Emirati leaders’ one-day working visit to Istanbul on Saturday saw the pair discuss bilateral relations, watch a football match together and walk hand-in-hand after dining at an Istanbul restaurant.

We discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation and strategic partnership between our two nations, and ways to promote regional stability towards a prosperous future for all, the Emirati President wrote on Twitter.

The Turkish presidency said the two leaders met at an Istanbul airport when the UAE presidents arrived, but gave no further details. A video released by the Turkish presidency showed them hugging on the tarmac, where Erdogan presented his Emirati counterpart with the first locally made electric car, the Togg.

Erdogan and MBZ watched the Champions League final between the United Kingdom’s Manchester City Football Club, majority owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment founded by MBZ’s brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and the club Italian football team Inter Milan at a stadium in Istanbul.

Footage from the stadium released by the Turkish presidency showed MBZ and Dbeibah, the prime minister of Libya’s Tripoli-based government, greeting each other warmly on the sidelines of the game.

The encounter is likely a diplomatic football push by Ankara to advance the detente between Dbeibahs government and Abu Dhabi, which has backed rival Tripoli-based governments in the dispute. The Emirati stance then softened, with Dbeibah making several visits to the UAE.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi support rival camps in the Libyan civil war. Alongside Russia, the UAE supported Libya’s eastern forces led by Khalifa Hifter who fought against the country’s Tripoli government, which is internationally recognized and supported by Turkey. Last week, the new Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, met Khaled al-Mishri, Libyan President of the High Council of State.

After the match, which saw Manchester City FC lift the Champions League title trophy after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan, Erdogan and MBZ dined at a restaurant in Istanbul on the city’s European side . A video showing the two executives leaving the restaurant hand in hand has spilled over to social media platforms.

President Erdoan and the leader of the United Arab Emirates left Florya’s restaurant hand in hand. pic.twitter.com/b4d3tj0EJA DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) June 11, 2023

The UAE leaders’ visit came nearly two weeks after Erdogan secured his third term as Turkey’s president on May 28 and entered his third decade in power.

After years of freezing, Turkey-UAE relations have seen major progress over the past two years as part of Ankara’s reparations campaign to restore relations with former regional enemies, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In March, Turkey, the Emirates’ sixth-largest trading partner, and the United Arab Emirates signed a five-year, $40 billion trade deal. Abu Dhabi ratified the agreement on May 31 after Erdogan’s re-election.

Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati analyst and professor of political science, said that this agreement and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries reflected the approach of the presidents of the United Arab Emirates to foreign policy, using personal relations to develop trust.

This shows you how much President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed values ​​friendship as well as various strategic aspects of the relationship, Abdulla told Al-Monitor on Friday ahead of MBZ’s visit.

Yet relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as with other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, suffered between 2010 and 2020 with the onset of the Arab Spring and later in the aftermath of the assassination of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. In 2016, media close to Erdogan accused the United Arab Emirates of financing the perpetrators of the failed coup against the Turkish strongman.

Under Erdogan and after the 2011 Arab Spring, Turkey was seen as a major supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood in Tunisia, Egypt and Syria. The group, which is violently opposed and banned in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, was ousted from power in Egypt in 2013 and has been ostracized by the Tunisian government since 2022. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have now adopted the country’s leader Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara did not.

Turkey also sided with Qatar during the 2017 Gulf conflict which saw Doha blocked by its neighbors as they undermined its ties with the Islamist group. This blockade ended in 2021.

The UAE-Turkey relationship has gone through stages, Abdulla explained, with its climax coming before the Arab Spring when Turkey was one of the UAE’s best trading partners.

Even during the period of political rivalry between the two countries, the economy of [the relationship] were strong and solid, Abdulla said. After tensions with Qatar thawed in 2021, the UAE set up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

The relationship between the UAE and Turkey has taken an almost 180-degree turn after the 2021 reconciliation, explained Abdulla, who expects relations between the two countries to blossom even more after overcoming this political obstacle.