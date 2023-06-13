There is no defense of Donald Trump’s conduct





Former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment for his handling of classified documents lays out a series of detailed and damning charges. The Justice Department’s 37 indictments against Trump provide a compelling roadmap (relying primarily on Trump’s text, video/audio, and insider testimony) of criminal and obstructive activities that at all times least, have the potential to seriously harm US national security.

We may never know if any of the seized classified documents or information contained in the documents has been leaked and has caused harm or future harm to our nation or individuals. Had Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Justice Department not brought this case, it would be hard to imagine or justify a future case being brought under the same laws, especially in light of the obstruction efforts. to justice.

However, the leadership of the Republican Party did not wait to read the indictment before coming to Trump’s defense. Even most of those who ran against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination rushed to defend him to some degree. The party appears to have landed on a strategy that has its candidates and officials firmly defending Trump without necessarily defending his conduct. They now join Trump in saying that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted for her handling of classified information and that Trump’s indictment is an outrageous example of selective and unfair prosecution. In this hyperpartisan political environment, that might stay. But it is wrong and would not fly in court.

This view confuses the very specific elements of criminal statutes with the necessary and appropriate criteria used by federal prosecutors to exercise their discretion in choosing which cases to bring. Even if two cases can be said to technically violate a law, a prosecutor can and should consider prudential factors in making a decision. This explains why the Justice Department has not filed charges against Clinton or former Vice President Mike Pence, who allegedly had classified documents in his home, and will likely accept the case for documents implicating President Biden.

In these cases, there does not appear to have been any deliberate effort by Pence, Clinton or Biden to collect and preserve classified and confidential documents, particularly in the face of a request for the return of the documents. Moreover, no effort was made to obstruct an investigation or repeatedly hide documents, as alleged in Trump’s indictment.

Second, it must be recognized that this allegation of selective prosecution is often the fallback cry of last resort of those who have little defense against the conduct itself. I can think of a number of public bribery cases and other cases that I have brought as a US attorney where the defendant or his attorney would bring that charge to the courthouse steps.

But, usually, this claim does not make its way to court. Of course, there are cases where the accusation of selective prosecution is legitimate and deserves to be heard in court or even in the public arena. However, this type of claim is almost impossible to uphold even in far more compelling and justified circumstances than in the DOJ v. Trump case. In addition, any such claim will be decided by a judge before trial and subject to appellate review.

Trump lawyers will not be able to expose Clinton, Biden or Pence in front of a jury. The jury will be asked to focus only on the facts before them. The defendant is presumed innocent and may present his defence. Yet I have yet to hear a defense to the serious conduct charged that is supported by evidence or logic.

Donald K. Stern is a former American attorney from Massachusetts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/06/12/opinion/donald-trump-indictment-justice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos