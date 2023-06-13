Politics
China concerned about elusiveness of Albanians during visit to Beijing
Asked to comment on Chinese concerns, Mr. Albanese’s office referred the Financial analysis to a TV interview he gave last week, when he said talks were still ongoing to set a date.
We want to see all barriers removed, he told the ABC. And if we can work out a mutually convenient date, then I said I’m definitely willing to travel to China at some point and that would be a positive thing.
Following the Labor election in May last year, the government toned down warmongering rhetoric as it pursues a policy of stabilizing relations with China, but otherwise stood firm on previous policies. It has also embarked on a path of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS.
The change in tone saw China restart dialogue at ministerial and official level after a freeze of more than two years and Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell both paid visits to Beijing while M Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of last year’s G20 meeting in Bali.
China also ended de facto bans on Australian coal and timber exports and introduced a review of punitive barley tariffs. However, trade sanctions against lobster and wine remain.
Australia’s former ambassador to China, Geoff Raby, has said Mr Albanese may refrain from committing to a date to maintain influence in relations with China.
This must be seen in the context of a negotiation that has many elements at play on both sides, Dr Raby said.
It is not surprising that Australia has not offered a date, but cannot [the actions against] the wine and lobster are outstanding. It would be politically difficult for the Albanians to continue until the trade issues are resolved.
And then comes the question of the two detainees. It’s a big step for China to move forward on this.
Director of the Australia-China Relations Institute, James Laurenceson, said it was no surprise that China was trying to push for concessions and to get what it could, but the reality is that Beijing has implemented the trade sanctions and that it can cancel them.
When asked if there were any concessions Australia should offer, Prof Laurenceson replied: [Mr] Albanese has to do is not do things that he wasn’t going to do anyway, like not straying from the status quo position on Taiwan, not tearing up the lease on Darwin port and so on following.
Almost every country in the world has problems with China, but all say they want dialogue, including the United States, he said.
I don’t see how it would serve Australia’s national interest if the Prime Minister suddenly refused a visit. It would be madness.
Prof Laurenceson said the clear trend line was for normal trading relations to resume and expected that to happen by Christmas.
The government sent mixed messages following the opposition call.
Senator Wong told the Senate on May 22 that the government has always taken a principled and consistent position that all barriers to trade should be removed. I would say we would like to see continued progress
A day later, however, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the government was not about to impose a condition on such a visit.
