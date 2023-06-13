Boris Johnson could be punished by losing his parliamentary pass after the Privileges Committee report

Boris Johnson could still be sanctioned by MPs despite leaving Parliament, for example by suspending his Commons pension or withdrawing his entry pass, I has been said.

The Commons privileges committee is due to release a report on the former prime minister on Tuesday, which would conclude he misled Parliament over Partygate.

Mr Johnson resigned after the committee made it clear to him that he was likely to recommend a suspension of Parliament severe enough to trigger a recall petition and a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he would have risked losing to Labour.

After the resignation of the ex-prime minister, the committee’s MPs, mostly conservatives, met on Monday to finalize the report with the aim of publishing it as soon as possible.

An insider did not rule out the possibility of the committee recommending a sanction against Mr Johnson, but said MPs were still working on the final wording.

A senior MP, however, said the committee could seek a sanction, which would then be voted on by the Commons.

Alternatively, MPs could table amendments during the debate on the report that could censure Mr Johnson if he was backed by a majority, with the government unlikely to whip his backbench MPs on a standards issue.

Former Commons Speaker John Bercow is the most recent example of a former MP still at risk of punishment after stepping down, after being banned in March 2022 from holding a parliamentary pass for life after an investigation concluded he was a serial bully.

Although this sanction was recommended by the Independent Panel, the MP suggested the same principle could apply to Mr Johnson via the Privileges Committee if he deems his behavior sufficiently egregious to warrant a sanction.

The senior MP said I: Independent Panel of Experts’ Bercow report said he lied and he should be ashamed of himself that’s a pretty harsh condemnation and if the House of Commons says the same about Boris Johnson, I think the water will close in on him pretty quickly.

Once the report is published, it will be up to Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt to decide when MPs will debate and vote on it.

Downing Street and sources close to Ms Mordaunt on Monday did not say whether the government would follow convention in allowing a debate and vote soon.

It came as ministers suggested that Mr Johnos’ political career was over, at least in the short term. One, who served in Mr Johnson’s government, said I: Go now quietly, for your own good and your own reputation.

Another minister said Mr Johnson had lost his appeal to most MPs, saying I: His following is very diminished. Just watch the vote on the Northern Ireland protocol to find out.

A third Tory MP said there was no appetite for the kind of civil war Mr Johnson seemed to be spoiling.

Another MP said: He will be back in about two years if Rishi loses the next election, which I am not convinced of. His navel-gazing. It is now in the foreseeable future

However, others have suggested he could return amid fears his resignation could leave the door open for Nigel Farages’ Reform Party to strengthen.

A former minister who served under Mr Johnson said he was right to step back from the spotlight, but added: I’m a huge Boris fan. I hope we can find a way to use its obvious strengths in the next election.