Trump has options to fight the charges, but they could face challenges





Former President Donald J. Trump and his advisers raced to the wire to assemble a legal team for his first court appearance scheduled for Tuesday after being accused of mishandling classified documents and obstructing government efforts to to get them back.

But even when Mr. Trump determines who will represent him, lawyers will face a bigger challenge: how to refute the charges in a criminal case in which their options may be limited.

While no one knows precisely how Mr. Trump will go about attacking the most serious charges he has faced, his options for using the court system to delay the case, turn it into a political circus or pose as a victim of federal prosecutors are numerous. and varied.

Even before his indictment, Mr. Trump, his allies and his lawyers had hinted at some of the arguments they might raise.

They claim in particular that Mr. Trump had the right to take the documents from the White House and that he had declassified them before leaving office. They could accuse prosecutors of misconduct or try to show that he was the victim of selective prosecution. And they could seek to have potentially damning evidence excluded from the trial or try to force the government to release classified information it wishes to keep secret.

But all of these claims could be difficult to sustain in court.

Samuel Buell, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at Duke University, said it was usually difficult to get a federal indictment dismissed before going to trial, and that Mr. Trump and his lawyers would face to an uphill battle to keep the case from moving. Before.

Their options here are extremely limited, Mr. Buell said, and are highly unlikely to prevent the case from going to a jury.

The former president has long used lawyers as public relations aides, deploying them to make arguments often better suited to the campaign trail than the courtroom. But with the stakes immeasurably higher this time, the challenge will be to balance getting their customers to bid and respecting the rules of criminal procedure.

On Monday, Mr. Trump and his aides flew to Miami, where he owns a golf club, and hunkered down to discuss possible new lawyers after James Trusty and John Rowley, the two who had represented him most actively in his dealings with the special advocate. Jack Smith resigned the day after the charges were filed.

It remains unclear whether other attorneys would attend Tuesday’s arraignment with Todd Blanche, who is now representing Mr. Trump in both the Florida federal case and a separate Manhattan case related to government payments. silent money to a pornstar.

Christopher M. Kise, an attorney on Mr. Trump’s extended team who is fired in Florida, and Lindsey Halligan, who is also fired there and who was meeting with Justice Department officials shortly before the return of the indictment, are also possibilities, a person close to his team said.

A wild card is the way the arguments are handled by Aileen M. Cannon, the Florida federal judge who handled the case and who ruled in favor of Mr. Trump at an earlier stage of the investigation.

Yet the evidence in the indictment itself is perhaps the most daunting problem facing the legal team Mr. Trump is settling on.

Over the weekend, one of Mr. Trump’s former attorneys, Timothy Parlatore, and a man who once served as his attorney general, William P. Barr, both appeared on television stating bluntly that the 38-count indictment against Mr. Trump and one of his aides was extremely thorough and posed a serious threat to the former president.

Quoting a conservative legal expert who writes for The National Review, Mr Barr said if even half of the charges were true, then Mr Trump was toast.

It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning, Barr told Fox News on Sunday.

Many of the tactics available for Mr. Trump’s defense have drawbacks.

For months, as Mr. Smiths’ prosecutors investigated the documents case, Mr. Trumps’ attorneys and aides insisted the former president could take any documents he wanted from the House. Blanche under the Presidential Records Act, a misrepresentation of actual Watergate-era law.

Mr. Barr dismissed that argument on Fox, calling it seemingly ridiculous.

These are government documents, these are official records, Mr. Barr said. These are not his personal files. Battle plans for an attack on another country or Department of Defense documents on our capabilities are in no universe the personal documents of Donald J. Trump.

Mr. Trump and his advisers have also repeatedly raised a separate assertion: that he cannot be held responsible for having sensitive records with him at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, or in other properties he owns, because he declassified everything before leaving office.

To the dismay of some of his attorneys, Mr. Trump has sometimes said he can declassify records automatically, even with his mind.

But a recording of him cited in the indictment contradicts that claim.

In the recording, Mr. Trump can be heard telling visitors to his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, that he wanted to show them a highly classified military plan, but was unable to because he was secret. He then apparently admits that the document remained classified, undermining the idea that he declassified everything he had and suggests the limits of his own powers to declassify the documents as a former president.

See, as president, I could have declassified it, he said. Now I can not.

Several legal experts said Mr. Trump’s lawyers would likely file what is called a selective prosecution motion and claim that Mr. Trump had been wrongfully charged while other politicians who were under investigation for their own handling of classified documents, including Hillary Clinton, were not.

Mr. Buell called any attempt to draw such comparisons a total loser, noting that Mr. Trump’s case involved a large number of classified documents and significant evidence of obstruction, none of which was raised in the investigation. investigation of Mrs. Clinton.

Still, Mr Buell said lawyers may pursue a selective lawsuit for public relations purposes only.

The policy is such that they will likely make the motion, he said.

Another motion that Mr. Trump’s lawyers could attempt, and which Mr. Buell says would be difficult to win, is one claiming that the grand jury process that led to the indictment was somehow tainted. prosecutorial misconduct.

Mr. Trump’s legal team has already filed a sealed motion in federal district court in Washington, where the investigation began, asking all grand jury transcripts to search for examples of prosecutors abusing the grand jury, according to a person close to the file. .

That motion may have been rendered moot, however, after a Florida grand jury voted on the indictment. And, as Mr. Buell said, the normal remedy for grand jury misconduct is to discipline the attorneys involved, not to dismiss an indictment.

Two people familiar with Mr. Trump’s legal strategy have said his lawyers may file a motion to remove notes lawyer Mr. Evan Corcoran took of his conversations with the former president to help him comply with a May 2022 federal subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in his possession.

The notes, some of which were recorded by Mr. Corcoran on his iPhone and show Mr. Trump repeatedly trying to evade the subpoena, resulted in some of the most damaging evidence contained in the indictment. ‘charge.

New York University Law School professor Rachel Barkow said Trump’s lawyers may have better luck with this motion than any of the others. She cautioned, however, that the tactic’s ultimate success would hinge on the strength of Judge Beryl A. Howell’s initial decision sealed in Washington to leave the notes in the case through a provision known as the exception. of criminal fraud.

In a memo explaining why she set aside typical solicitor-client privilege protections and granted prosecutors access to the notes, Judge Howell said Mr. Trump likely misled Mr. Corcoran about the measures he had taken to comply with the subpoena. She added that the government had established a prima facie case that Mr. Trump had committed a criminal offense, according to a person briefed on what she wrote.

Among the evidence Judge Howell considered in her ruling was a transcript of audio notes Mr. Corcoran made describing the work he did last June to respond to the subpoena, a key period for the investigators, according to the person briefed on what she wrote. The judge reviewed the notes privately before deciding whether or not to turn them over to prosecutors.

Mr. Trump fought unsuccessfully against Mr. Corcoran having to produce his notes or testify before a grand jury. Mr. Corcoran, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, objected to the release of a subset of the notes because they constituted a product of opinion work, i.e. state their own impressions and legal theories related to the case; the prosecutors and the judge agreed.

Even if none of these attempts to derail the charges work, Ms Barkow said, they could still delay the trial enough until after the election. And if Mr. Trump were to win, he could ask his new attorney general to drop the case or perhaps even forgive himself.

I don’t think this matter will be resolved before the election, she said, and so the election might end up resolving it.

