Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi encourages punchy and simple bureaucracy

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for the country’s bureaucracy to be punchy, simple, nimble and quick.

This was conveyed by the President while chairing a restricted meeting (ratas) to discuss accelerating the transformation and integration of digital services, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (12/06/2023 ).

The leadership of Mr. President, the bureaucracy must have an impact, the bureaucracy must no longer be convoluted with piles of paper. Therefore, he expects this bureaucracy to be nimble and fast, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas said in a press release after the assembly.

To make the bureaucracy more nimble, the government, through the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, reduced the classification of civil state apparatus (ASN) positions from an initial 3,414 classifications to jobs just 3 job groups. In addition, ASN can now switch between families, as well as streamlining staffing services business processes.

We will reduce the promotion service from 14 steps to 2 steps We have reported this to Mr. President This has been done by friends of BKN. Retirement services from 8 steps now just three steps. The 11-step moving agency service is now in three steps. It is an example awaited by the President which will be immediately executed by the institutional ministries, in particular the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform linked to the personnel services, he explained.

Apart from this, adjustments have also been made in terms of simpler regulations, initially going from around 1,000 rules to a single government regulation (PP) which contains a combination of rules regarding ASN. According to the PANRB minister, the numerous rules also prevent the bureaucracy from becoming world-class.

So on the advice of Mr. President, we are cutting that now, from 766 DIM (problem inventory list), there are 48 DIM related to dismissals, appeals, and the salaried professional body and 85 DIM related to pensions , this is being discussed through a simulation with the Ministry of Finance. If this is completed, the ASN PP will be over soon, he said.

In addition, the evaluation of bureaucratic reform in ministries and institutions is now simpler, since the beginning there were 259 question components and thousands of documents uploaded, now there are only 26 impacts. The PANRB Minister hopes that good bureaucratic reform can also have an impact on reducing poverty and increasing investment.

So if the BR is good, roughly if poverty decreases, investment will increase. If in the past we focused on the upstream, now we are focusing on the downstream in order to have more impact, not on the paper pile. Until now, when people deal with RB, sometimes they have to have a consultant in the hotel, how can the value increase? Now that’s not the case anymore, so go straight to the impact so people can feel it more, he said.

During the meeting, Anas also explained that President Jokowi had signed the Government System Architecture Based on Electronics (SPBE). Anas explained that the national architecture of the SPBE has been and will continue to be adjusted by adopting the concept digital public infrastructure(dpi).

It is a concept that is now the trend and the grip of several countries whose content there is related topayment, digital identificationAnddata exchangehe said.

Furthermore, Anas said that the SPBE architecture does not prioritize the development of new applications because there are already thousands of digital government service applications. As such, this SPBE will be interoperable with the signing of a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the subject.

Previously, the President had signed a Presidential Order where here the MenPAN-RB as President of the SPBE National Coordination Team, there was also the Minister of Bappenas as CDO, then the Minister of Finance as CFO, the Head of BSSN like the RSSI, then the Minister of Communication and Information as well as the CTO, the Minister of the Interior The country is the CRGO, and the head of the BRIN is the CRIO, he specified. (TGH/UN)