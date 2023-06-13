Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi encourages punchy and simple bureaucracy
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for the country’s bureaucracy to be punchy, simple, nimble and quick.
This was conveyed by the President while chairing a restricted meeting (ratas) to discuss accelerating the transformation and integration of digital services, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (12/06/2023 ).
The leadership of Mr. President, the bureaucracy must have an impact, the bureaucracy must no longer be convoluted with piles of paper. Therefore, he expects this bureaucracy to be nimble and fast, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas said in a press release after the assembly.
To make the bureaucracy more nimble, the government, through the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, reduced the classification of civil state apparatus (ASN) positions from an initial 3,414 classifications to jobs just 3 job groups. In addition, ASN can now switch between families, as well as streamlining staffing services business processes.
We will reduce the promotion service from 14 steps to 2 steps We have reported this to Mr. President This has been done by friends of BKN. Retirement services from 8 steps now just three steps. The 11-step moving agency service is now in three steps. It is an example awaited by the President which will be immediately executed by the institutional ministries, in particular the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform linked to the personnel services, he explained.
Apart from this, adjustments have also been made in terms of simpler regulations, initially going from around 1,000 rules to a single government regulation (PP) which contains a combination of rules regarding ASN. According to the PANRB minister, the numerous rules also prevent the bureaucracy from becoming world-class.
So on the advice of Mr. President, we are cutting that now, from 766 DIM (problem inventory list), there are 48 DIM related to dismissals, appeals, and the salaried professional body and 85 DIM related to pensions , this is being discussed through a simulation with the Ministry of Finance. If this is completed, the ASN PP will be over soon, he said.
In addition, the evaluation of bureaucratic reform in ministries and institutions is now simpler, since the beginning there were 259 question components and thousands of documents uploaded, now there are only 26 impacts. The PANRB Minister hopes that good bureaucratic reform can also have an impact on reducing poverty and increasing investment.
So if the BR is good, roughly if poverty decreases, investment will increase. If in the past we focused on the upstream, now we are focusing on the downstream in order to have more impact, not on the paper pile. Until now, when people deal with RB, sometimes they have to have a consultant in the hotel, how can the value increase? Now that’s not the case anymore, so go straight to the impact so people can feel it more, he said.
During the meeting, Anas also explained that President Jokowi had signed the Government System Architecture Based on Electronics (SPBE). Anas explained that the national architecture of the SPBE has been and will continue to be adjusted by adopting the concept digital public infrastructure(dpi).
It is a concept that is now the trend and the grip of several countries whose content there is related topayment, digital identificationAnddata exchangehe said.
Furthermore, Anas said that the SPBE architecture does not prioritize the development of new applications because there are already thousands of digital government service applications. As such, this SPBE will be interoperable with the signing of a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the subject.
Previously, the President had signed a Presidential Order where here the MenPAN-RB as President of the SPBE National Coordination Team, there was also the Minister of Bappenas as CDO, then the Minister of Finance as CFO, the Head of BSSN like the RSSI, then the Minister of Communication and Information as well as the CTO, the Minister of the Interior The country is the CRGO, and the head of the BRIN is the CRIO, he specified. (TGH/UN)
|
Sources
2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-dorong-birokrasi-berdampak-dan-tak-berbelit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi encourages punchy and simple bureaucracy
- Entertainment personalities trial: Rotorua jury hears defendant keeping cocaine, P on hand
- “I Can’t Speak”: Cows invade the field in Village Cricket, forcing players to stop the match. Watch
- Valtech Introduces Composable Commerce Accelerator with commercetools Inspired by Mars Research — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Trump has options to fight the charges, but they could face challenges
- Democratizing technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide: PM Modi
- US wants to return to UNESCO after leaving during Trump yearsExBulletin
- Although an insider claims that Amber Heard has left Hollywood, she has a non-Aquaman premiere coming up
- EU Regulators May Force Google to Sell Part of Ad Tech Business – Sources
- Obesity can permanently alter the brain’s response to nutrients
- Seismic hazard review in Tehran
- Boris Johnson could be punished by losing his parliamentary pass after the Privileges Committee report