Trump waves to supporters at Doral Golf Club ahead of Miami court appearance





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump was at the Doral Golf Club on Monday afternoon before his appearance at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday in downtown Miami.

Trump left the golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, shortly before 11:10 a.m., and his US Secret Service motorcade proceeded to Newark Liberty International Airport where he boarded a plane bearing his name. .

Trump’s flight departed around 12:15 p.m. and landed at Miami International Airport nearly three hours later. Caida Alicea was among a small group of protesters waiting for her outside Trump National Doral Miami.

it’s not going anywhere! It’s another hoax! Another lie, Alicea said of the federal case against Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral Resort in Doral, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2023.

The United States Secret Service worked with officers from the Doral and Miami-Dade Police Departments to secure the golf course and a perimeter. The protest was mostly peaceful until there was a heavy argument.

In downtown Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez said police are working with local, state and federal agencies to secure a perimeter around the federal courthouse.

On Sunday, while on the radio, Trump had a message for supporters.

They need to get out and they need to protest peacefully, said Trump, who is campaigning for re-election.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump, Oswaldo Hernandez, left, and Maribel Gonzalez, center, of Miami await Trump's arrival at the Trump National Doral Resort in Doral, Florida on Monday, June 12, 2023.

After a grand jury indicted him on Friday for alleged mishandling of classified documents, William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, appeared on Fox News to say Trump had no right to keep the documents at the Mar-a-Lago Club or the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

If even half of that is true, then it’s a toast, Barr said.

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the indictment on Friday and included photographs of the classified documents stored in cardboard boxes near the toilet and shower in a bathroom, on the scene of a bathroom. ball, in an office, in a bedroom and in a storage room.

I don’t want anyone looking, I don’t want anyone looking in my boxes, I really don’t, Trump told one of his attorneys, according to the indictment. I don’t want you digging through my boxes!

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside Trump National Doral Resort, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla.

– ALLEGED COVERAGE

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the US Department of Justice for help in recovering documents last year, culminating in the grand jury subpoena in May 2022 and the FBI raid in August. The contents of some of the documents recovered by the FBI included another country’s nuclear capabilities, US nuclear armament and military operations against the United States, according to the indictment.

Waltine Walt Nauta, a former military valet who served Trump in the White House and at Mar-a-Lago, was also indicted in the case and accused of lying to the FBI about his involvement in moving 64 boxes from the storage room to the residence and returning 30 later from the residence to the storage room.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his Trump National Doral resort Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla., as a supporter waves a flag.

The indictment alleges that Nauta knew, in fact, that the Pine Hall boxes came from the storage room, because Nauta himself, with the help of employee Trump 2, had moved the boxes from the storage room. storage room at Pine Hall; and Nauta had observed the boxes and moved them to various places in the Mar-a-Lago Club.

The indictment alleges that one of Trump’s lawyers found 38 classified documents in the storage room, placed them in a folder and sealed it with tape. Some of the boxes also reportedly traveled from Mar-a-Lago and on a plane for delivery to the Trumps club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

THE 37 CHARGES

Trump is the first former president in US history to face federal charges. He faces 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, the concealment of a document in a federal investigation, a concealment scheme, and false statements and representations.

REACTION: TRUMP

Trump, who is campaigning for re-election, had previously announced the indictment Thursday night on the Truth Social platform and called Smith a deranged lunatic, a Trump hater and a psychopath.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate Trump on two cases in November. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, whom Trump appointed in 2020, is presiding over the case over the classified documents.

Other legal issues include the Trump Organization being found guilty of tax evasion. Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse in a civil trial and he was indicted for paying silent money to a porn star.

REACTION: DEMOCRATS

Protesters hold signs outside the Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida, Monday, June 12, 2023, ahead of the arrival of former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden did not comment on the matter Friday and the White House did not issue a statement.

I haven’t spoken to him at all, Biden said of Garland. I’m not going to talk to him.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz echoed the special advocates’ sentiment on Twitter.

It is fundamental to our democracy that no one, not even a former president, is above our laws. And neither fear nor position should blind the pursuit of justice, Wasserman Schultz wrote.

Rep. Frederica Wilson also tweeted: No one is above the law, not even a twice impeached, indicted, sued, insurgent, who can’t accept that he lost his election as former president! PERSON! Our justice system is alive and well. God bless America!

REACTION: REPUBLICANS

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside Trump National Doral Resort, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla.

Senator Marco Rubio also took to Twitter, but his intention was to discredit the case against Trump.

There is no limit to what these people will do to protect their power and destroy those who threaten it, even if it means tearing our country apart and shredding public trust in the institutions that hold our republic together, Rubio wrote.

Some of Trump’s top Republican opponents also reacted quickly to the indictment.

Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to allege the case posed a deadly threat to a free society because it was a sign of the militarization of federal law enforcement and said there was uneven enforcement of the law. law based on political affiliation.

DeSantis also had a message for federal prosecutors: Why so zealous in prosecuting Trump and yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? He also made a promise if elected in 2024: The DeSantis administration will be accountable to the DOJ, eliminate political bias, and end militarization once and for all.

Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, said it was too early for Trump to consider suspending his campaign.

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in America, Pence told reporters. I think the former president has the right to make his defense.

FULL COVERAGE

Sunday

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside Mar-A-Lago, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

SATURDAY

Friday

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom and shower in the Lake Room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, in Florida. Trump faces 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an unsealed indictment Friday, June 9, 2023.

