Joe Biden and Jill Biden to Host Intimate Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ahead of State Dinner: Report

The Biden family plans to host an intimate dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, a day before the much-requested state dinner at the White House, a senior administration official said.

Prime Minister Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit.

The historic visit, among other things, would include an impressive welcoming ceremony on the South Lawns on June 22, which later that night would also become the venue for the state dinner which would be extraordinarily scintillating with great entertainment, the official, familiar with high-level trip planning said.

“We will have a very important arrival ceremony on the White House lawn. The night before, I expect the Prime Minister and President Biden and the Biden family to have some intimate moments where they will really have the chance to sit together,” the official told PTI.

The venue for the intimate dinner was not disclosed.

According to the White House schedule released last week, Biden is scheduled to visit California June 19-21. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Washington DC from New York on June 21 after attending International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations. Headquarter.

The eventful day of activities on June 22 would conclude with a State Dinner, for which a tent will likely be pitched on the South Lawns of the White House to accommodate the large number of guests who have been invited.

The guest list is normally released on the evening of the State Dinner. Participants are expected to be stakeholders in this relationship from across the United States and also from India.

“I think the State Dinner will really be a celebration of US-India relations with supporters and advocates coming from India, but also from the United States. We have a saying…this is a very hot ticket “Hardly a day goes by that I haven’t received requests from people for the last tickets to the state dinner. I think it will be a wonderful celebration,” the official said.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, on June 23 there will be a luncheon at the State Department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. .

“There will be a number of events while the Prime Minister is here to celebrate various elements of the relationship, technology, education and training. Basically, the Prime Minister has asked for an extremely robust schedule, and that’s what we did. We basically gave him an almost complete list of events that in many ways make it clear why we think the US-India relationship is so important,” the official said.

Responding to a question, the senior administration official said details of the dinner and other activities would be released by the White House in the coming days.

“But I’ll tell you, it’s very special. It has been organized in a way that pleases the Prime Minister. It will be a nice and appropriate gesture of a close partnership between the two leaders,” the official said.

While the number of guests for the State Dinner remains a closely guarded secret, the official confirmed that it is far larger than the 120 that can be accommodated in the White House State Dining Room, the traditional venue for the state dinner.

“Yes (pitching the tent on the South Lawns of the White House). It will be extraordinarily sparkling, wonderful and with great entertainment. And I think it will be a wonderful celebration. We will have many dimensions. And everyone is very excited,” the official said.

Meanwhile, there is great excitement among American Indians over Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

Hundreds of people from across the country are preparing to travel to Washington DC next week to participate in various visit-related events.

This led to a sudden increase in the prices of hotel rooms and air tickets. While no one knows the exact number, several thousand Indian Americans plan to be part of the historic welcoming ceremony at the White House on the morning of June 22.

Several community organizations like the Federation of Indian Associations organized special bus services that would bring community members from the New York and New Jersey areas.

The buses would leave several cities in New York and New Jersey early on June 22 so they could be at the White House in time for the morning welcoming ceremony.

On June 21, hundreds of Indian-Americans planned to gather in Lafayette Square Park outside the White House to welcome PM Modi with a cultural extravaganza that would reflect India’s cultural diversity.

And on June 23, the community will host a dinner reception for the Prime Minister at the Ronald Reagan Building.

Moreover, a large number of Indian-Americans are planning to catch a glimpse of their popular leaders when he arrives at the hotel in Washington DC and at the airport.

