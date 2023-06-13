Signed pacts show interest in Nusantara, more investment likely only after Indonesian elections: experts

June 13, 2023

JAKARTA New deals signed in Singapore last week reflect how much more interest there has been for investment in Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara, experts told the Straits Times.

They added that more substantial investment updates for the new city in East Kalimantan, Borneo, are likely to come after the archipelago goes to the polls in 2024.

Their comments came after at least two companies signed nondisclosure agreements in Singapore last Thursday to work on projects in Nusantara, following Indonesia’s growing push to market its new town.

ST has learned that State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of the top five power generation companies in China, and Joe Green, a construction company in Singapore, have signed these agreements with the Nusantara National Capital Authority ( OIKN).

The agreements were signed during Ecosperity Week, Temaseks’ annual sustainability event, held from Tuesday to Thursday at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the event last Wednesday, where he made a strong case for investment in the country’s new capital, Nusantara, days after investors from Singapore visited the site during a roadshow for the city, the first of a series of roadshows that the archipelago plans to organize.

More than 130 government officials and business people from Singapore joined the tour from May 30 to June 1 to explore opportunities in Nusantara.

Bank Permata economist, Josua Pardede, said the two signed agreements signal a deeper sense of commitment from foreign investors to Nusantara.

Noting that both companies that signed the agreements are involved in sustainable energy, Pardede said the signings reflect how the upcoming city is progressing towards achieving its goal of becoming smart and green.

If investments continue (coming) in the future, then the development of green energy in the new capital would be better than others in the region, he said, adding that more investments for Nusantara will likely come after the Indonesian general elections in February. 2024.

ST understands that representatives from SPIC and Joe Green were part of the roadshow and that both companies will be working on projects related to renewable energy and waste management.

Mr Dedi Dinarto, senior Indonesia analyst at public policy consultancy Global Counsel, agrees there would be interest in Nusantara after the country went to the polls, and that the signing of the two deals last week represents an ongoing interest in the city.

But nothing is certain, he added.

Non-disclosure agreements, memorandums of understanding and other temporary agreements are simply meant to bind the two parties during the negotiation phase, but they do not guarantee an eventual investment commitment, Dedi said, referring the way other agreements have been signed in the past.

In my opinion, we will only be able to witness a real commitment from investors, especially foreign ones, after the Indonesian general elections scheduled for February 2024.

Indonesia’s Ambassador to Singapore, Suryo Pratomo, told ST that he is grateful for the recent agreements, and that they will not only increase public confidence in his country’s projects, but also inspire others businessmen to invest in Nusantara.

The President stressed that the task of the Indonesian Embassy is to facilitate (investments). Finally, the decision to carry out the investment plan is in the hands of the OIKN. It is hoped that the two signings of nondisclosure agreements will be followed by signings with other investors, he said.

Following the signing of these agreements, the next steps would be to exchange data with the Indonesian authorities to formulate a feasibility study on the works that could be carried out in the region.

The city of Nusantara, with an area of ​​2,561 km², about three times the size of Singapore, was announced three years ago by Mr Widodo. The state will bear 20% of the cost of its construction, while Indonesia hopes that the private sector will pay the rest.

The new capital is expected to be inaugurated in 2024, when Indonesia will celebrate the 79th anniversary of its independence on August 17.