Politics
Signed pacts show interest in Nusantara, more investment likely only after Indonesian elections: experts
June 13, 2023
JAKARTA New deals signed in Singapore last week reflect how much more interest there has been for investment in Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara, experts told the Straits Times.
They added that more substantial investment updates for the new city in East Kalimantan, Borneo, are likely to come after the archipelago goes to the polls in 2024.
Their comments came after at least two companies signed nondisclosure agreements in Singapore last Thursday to work on projects in Nusantara, following Indonesia’s growing push to market its new town.
ST has learned that State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of the top five power generation companies in China, and Joe Green, a construction company in Singapore, have signed these agreements with the Nusantara National Capital Authority ( OIKN).
The agreements were signed during Ecosperity Week, Temaseks’ annual sustainability event, held from Tuesday to Thursday at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the event last Wednesday, where he made a strong case for investment in the country’s new capital, Nusantara, days after investors from Singapore visited the site during a roadshow for the city, the first of a series of roadshows that the archipelago plans to organize.
More than 130 government officials and business people from Singapore joined the tour from May 30 to June 1 to explore opportunities in Nusantara.
Bank Permata economist, Josua Pardede, said the two signed agreements signal a deeper sense of commitment from foreign investors to Nusantara.
Noting that both companies that signed the agreements are involved in sustainable energy, Pardede said the signings reflect how the upcoming city is progressing towards achieving its goal of becoming smart and green.
If investments continue (coming) in the future, then the development of green energy in the new capital would be better than others in the region, he said, adding that more investments for Nusantara will likely come after the Indonesian general elections in February. 2024.
ST understands that representatives from SPIC and Joe Green were part of the roadshow and that both companies will be working on projects related to renewable energy and waste management.
Mr Dedi Dinarto, senior Indonesia analyst at public policy consultancy Global Counsel, agrees there would be interest in Nusantara after the country went to the polls, and that the signing of the two deals last week represents an ongoing interest in the city.
But nothing is certain, he added.
Non-disclosure agreements, memorandums of understanding and other temporary agreements are simply meant to bind the two parties during the negotiation phase, but they do not guarantee an eventual investment commitment, Dedi said, referring the way other agreements have been signed in the past.
In my opinion, we will only be able to witness a real commitment from investors, especially foreign ones, after the Indonesian general elections scheduled for February 2024.
Indonesia’s Ambassador to Singapore, Suryo Pratomo, told ST that he is grateful for the recent agreements, and that they will not only increase public confidence in his country’s projects, but also inspire others businessmen to invest in Nusantara.
The President stressed that the task of the Indonesian Embassy is to facilitate (investments). Finally, the decision to carry out the investment plan is in the hands of the OIKN. It is hoped that the two signings of nondisclosure agreements will be followed by signings with other investors, he said.
Following the signing of these agreements, the next steps would be to exchange data with the Indonesian authorities to formulate a feasibility study on the works that could be carried out in the region.
The city of Nusantara, with an area of 2,561 km², about three times the size of Singapore, was announced three years ago by Mr Widodo. The state will bear 20% of the cost of its construction, while Indonesia hopes that the private sector will pay the rest.
The new capital is expected to be inaugurated in 2024, when Indonesia will celebrate the 79th anniversary of its independence on August 17.
|
Sources
2/ https://asianews.network/pacts-inked-show-interest-in-nusantara-more-investments-likely-only-after-indonesia-polls-experts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cyprus Türkiye Erdogan | world news
- Signed pacts show interest in Nusantara, more investment likely only after Indonesian elections: experts
- Woman jailed for taking abortion pills during UK lockdown in 2020.
- SoCal golfers seek elusive US Open win at LA Country Club
- FTC preparing legal action to stop Microsoft from making deal with Activision – Daily News
- Novak Djokovic opens up about his tennis GOAT status after winning the French Open
- Breakout Stocks: Breakout Stocks: How FDC, Suzlon Energy and Go Fashion look on the charts for Tuesday
- Toyota: Toyota announces new battery technology, plans for EV innovation
- APPNA contributes $350,000 to the rehabilitation of Türkiye earthquake victims
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden to Host Intimate Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ahead of State Dinner: Report
- Ezra Miller walks the red carpet at the Flash premiere in his first Hollywood appearance since legal troubles; Thank you DC Bosses for grace, discernment and care
- Stock Market Today: Asian Markets Rise Ahead of US Inflation and Fed Rate Decision