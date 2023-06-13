Journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Khan among 4 convicted of ‘inciting attacks on military installations’ on May 9 – Pakistan





Islamabad police on Monday accused journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan, along with army officer-turned-youtuber Adil Raja and presenter Syed Haider Raza Mehdi of encouraging the mutiny and inciting people to attack military installations across the country on May 9. violent protests erupted after the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan.

During the protest, military installations including the residence of Lahore Corps commanders and state properties were damaged across Pakistan.

In a first information report (FIR) filed today, Complainant Muhammad Aslam said he was passing through the G-11 capital locality on May 9 when he saw 20-25 people sharing captures of screen of tweets and video messages from Raja, Wajahat, Mehdi and Sehbai. .

They were inciting people to attack military installations, spread terrorism and sow chaos in the country, he alleged.

Aslam said in the complaint, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, that he checked the four men’s social media accounts after the incident.

After checking their social networks, it was confirmed that all these people, as part of a planned conspiracy and mutual agreement, are helping anti-state agencies, defaming the army and trying to provoke a mutiny in the army, said the complainant.

He further alleged that the appointees in the FIR wanted to weaken the military and increase terrorism in the country.

The complaint adds that the accused engaged in senseless talks against the army with the aim of inciting terrorist activities and instilling fear in the government.

Moreover, their aim is to attack government and military facilities and create chaos through terrorism, Aslam hinted and demanded that criminal charges be brought against the defendants’ social media accounts.

The FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, invoked Articles 120B (suppression of criminal association), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or encouraging war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy in with a view to committing offenses punishable by article 121), and 131 (advocating mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty).

It also included sections 7 (penalty for acts of terrorism) and 21A (cordons for terrorist investigations) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

May 9 and after

On May 9, PTI leader Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Office with the help of paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case, a development that sparked protests across the country amid incidents of vandalism and violence.

Following this episode, the military called this day a dark chapter in the country’s history and decided to bring to justice all those involved in the vandalism.

In a stricter step later, he decided to bring to justice the arsonists who attacked the civilian and military facilities through a trial under the relevant laws including the Pakistan Army Act and the official secrets.

The decision was also endorsed by the National Security Committee, the country’s main forum for coordinating security issues.

