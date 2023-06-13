Britain is so above Boris Johnson – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON He was supposed to be too eligible to ignore.

The bad boy of British politics, who possessed a cat-like ability to come back from the dead, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s success rested on his party collectively holding their noses and backing him anyway.

Now forced out of Downing Street when he lost cabinet support last summer and is no longer an MP after resigning ahead of the verdict of a committee investigating whether he lied to the Parliament, Johnson’s appeal slowly eroded.

His popularity steadily declined after partygate, YouGovs Anthony Wells told YouGovs. And there are no obvious signs of opinions on his recovery since his last departure.

As his rating plummeted in the polls, support from his backbench MPs, many of whom were initially elected during a wave of Boris fandom in 2019, also rose.

When in March he appeared before the committee he was dubbed a ‘kangaroo court’ last week, his team told reporters that there would be supporting MPs waiting nearby and ready to speak to the press afterwards. In the end, only one backbencher, Brendan Clarke-Smith, showed up and he didn’t stay long.

“I don’t think you’re in the Conservative Party or anywhere, somebody’s missing the drama [of the Johnson premiership]“, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told Times Radio on Sunday. “The world has moved on.

Another minister observed that he was the architect of his own destruction but never knew how to behave. Best to move on. While a third, who backed Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019, appeared relieved, saying: We were above him. It’s over, thank God.

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s headache continued when, following Johnson’s announcement that he was stepping down as an MP, two of the former prime minister’s former allies, former ministers Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, also resigned, triggering three awkward by-elections the Tories could lose.

Yet the trio have not been followed so far, at least by further shows of solidarity, suggesting that Johnson’s departure will be a significant moment for the party he has dominated for the past decade, but not an existential crisis.

On the slide

After rocking up and down during the pandemic, Johnsons the notes slipped as of summer 2021 and when he left office, he had a net preference of -42%. Asked earlier this year, 55 percent said they would be unhappy to see him return.

There is evidence that voters are tired not only of Johnson as a leader, but also of the constant psychodrama he embodies.

Luke Tryl, who runs focus groups for More in Common, detects a mood of exhaustion among attendees, who would much rather talk about the NHS and the cost of living than the tribulations of the Conservative Party.



But despite clear signs of weariness in his own party and in the wider electorate, some believe he could yet return to power.

He can never be deregistered, said David Jones, a former cabinet minister and incisive Brexiteer. He is a remarkable politician.

A Conservative MP from a disadvantaged constituency said that while he accepts that the wider party has fallen in love with him, my perception is skewed by living in a place where I think he is still immensely popular . I don’t think you should ever dismiss it.

YouGovs Wells pointed out that while Johnson’s popularity has waned, it hasn’t completely disappeared. There is still a very solid piece of [Conservative voters] who have a positive opinion of him. While 56% of the public would not like to see Johnson return as an MP, 25% would, according to a poll taken on Monday.

Chief agitator

Even without considering a return to frontline politics, Johnson has the power to inflict pain on Sunak, evidently, by focusing on dissatisfaction with current tax levels and blaming the government for abandon proper conservatism.

He may be unpopular with his colleagues at the moment, but the situation could become less certain if the Tories lose the next election and find themselves with no obvious successor to Sunak.

It’s also possible that Johnson is relying on his personal appeal to reach outside the party, as Nigel Farage did. urged him to do.

But there is one small key difference between Johnsons standing now and his sometimes mythical ability to win people over. On the last two major occasions he had to test others’ opinions of him in the most recent Conservative leadership race and a possible by-election for his seat, he chose to walk away instead.

Emilio Casalicchio and Eleni Courea contributed reporting.