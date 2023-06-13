Is Donald Trump going to jail? What’s next after the Espionage Act indictment and charges





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump is on his way to a second arrest in less than three months.

A federal grand jury indicted the former president on June 8 on charges stemming from his alleged unlawful withholding of national defense information, adding another criminal case to the legal pressure brought against the twice-impeached former president as he is looking to win his party’s nomination in the next few years. Republican presidential primary.

Mr Trump himself first revealed the indictment in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, just a day after The Independent reported that federal prosecutors planned to ask a grand jury to issue an indictment against him.

The 49-page indictment was released Friday, June 9, revealing 37 counts against the ex-president. They include: willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding of a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealment of a document in a federal investigation, the concealment scheme and false statements and representations.

A potential sentence, if convicted, could include decades in prison.

Following his indictment, Mr Trump said he was an innocent man. It is election interference and the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time, he launched.

The corrupt Biden administration informed my lawyers that I have been indicted, apparently for the Boxes hoax, he wrote, using the phrase he frequently used to describe the long-running investigation.

In a later message, Mr. Trump said he was scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, June 13 at 3 p.m. ET.

At that point, Mr. Trump is expected to be placed under arrest and booked before appearing before a judge.

Mr. Trump is unlikely to be imprisoned after the impeachment. Instead, the proceedings are expected to follow what happened in early April when Mr. Trump appeared in Manhattan court to face criminal charges following the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin. Braggs, on the silent payments leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

The charges come just days after a last-ditch attempt by his legal team to convince Justice Department officials not to press charges against him as part of the classified documents investigation, which began early in the year. last year after National Archives and Records Administration officials uncovered more than 100 documents. bearing classification marks during inventory of a group of 15 boxes recovered from Mr. Trumps residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The discovery led Nara officials to notify the Justice Department, which launched an investigation into how the documents ended up on Mr Trump’s property.

Throughout the investigation, prosecutors and investigators feared the ex-president was telling the truth about whether he had returned all classified documents in his possession to government custody, as required. the Presidential Records Act, a post-Watergate-era law that stipulates that all records of a presidential administration are the property of the government and must be returned to Nara when a president leaves office.

But the classified nature of the documents at issue has added another wrinkle to the dispute between Mr. Trump and the government he led from January 2017 to January 2021.

At times, the ex-president claimed that he used the broad classification and declassification power granted to the U.S. chief executive to declassify any records he took with him to his Palm Beach home in Mar-a- Lago, the 1920s mansion. he bought in the 1990s and later turned into a private social club.

No evidence has emerged that such an order was ever issued, and in audio recordings obtained by prosecutors, Mr. Trump reportedly acknowledged that he failed to declassify certain documents that were in his possession long after the arrest. expiration of his power to possess them.

The Justice Department will likely seek to incarcerate former President Donald Trump if he is found guilty following the indictment listing 37 counts against him in connection with his handling of classified information from national defense, a national security attorney said.

National security attorney and George Washington University law professor Kel McClanahan said the department will likely want to go to jail in Mr. Trump’s case, according to Insider.

Mr. McClanahan said the evidence in the indictment purports to show that Mr. Trump is a leader who knowingly broke the law, endangered national security, endangered the security of nuclear weapons , [and] endanger the national security of other countries.

The consensus among most legal experts commenting on the indictment appears to be that Mr. Trump is in serious legal danger.

A former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Sarah Krissoff, said that since there is a conviction here, the Justice Department is going to want to seek a real sentence because of the nature of the conduct, how long it lasted, his involvement, the involvement of other people, allegedly working under Trump’s direction.

She noted that if Mr. Trump is found guilty, the sentence will depend on the judge, who appears to be Trump-appointed Aileen Cannon, in District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

McClanahan noted the novelty of eventually having to find a suitable way to put a former president behind bars.

He wondered how the authorities would go about imprisoning someone who has a Secret Service detail and has national security secrets bouncing around in their brain, so that if someone is holding a knife to their neck, hell will reveal the location of our missile bases.

In this photo provided by the US Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be seen in the White and Gold ballroom of former US President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Getty Images)

He added that Mr. Trump could become a foreign intelligence goldmine for most countries in the world if imprisoned. Mr. McClanahan considers it more likely that if Mr. Trump is found guilty, he would be sentenced to house arrest with an ankle monitor.

But Ms. Krissoff told the outlet that Trump can share whatever information he has in mind whether he is incarcerated or not. So I’m not particularly concerned that as a citizen, incarceration will trigger the sharing of information that wouldn’t otherwise be shared.

Fox News legal commentator Jonathan Turley did not hold back after the indictment was unsealed.

Mr Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, told Fox News that it was an extremely damning indictment.

There are indictments which are sometimes called narrative or speaking indictments. These are indictments that are really about asserting depth of evidence, there are indictments that are just bare bones, he added.

This is not one of those indictments, Mr Turley said.

The special advocate knew there would be many people who would allege that the Justice Department was acting in a biased or politically motivated manner. This is clearly an indictment that was drafted to answer these questions. It’s overwhelming in detail, he continued. The Trump team should make no mistake. These are keys below the waterline. These are witnesses who apparently testified under oath [and] made statements to federal investigators, both of whom can be criminally charged, if they are untrue.

These witnesses quote the president directly encouraging others not to search for documents or allegedly conceal them. It’s damaging, Mr Turley said.

It’s not an indictment you can dismiss. There are many people who testify under oath, and they say highly incriminating things, the lawyer added.

Speaking of Mar-a-Lago’s footage of boxes of documents found in a ballroom and bathroom, in addition to other less than ideal locations, Mr Turley said: “It’s truly breathtaking. breath. Obviously, this is a bad move. Putting classified documents in ballrooms and bathrooms is weird. And these are the types of images that hit you below the fold on a test drive.

A photo released by the US Department of Justice in its indictment document against former US President Donald Trump shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trumps Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021

(Ministry of Justice via REUTERS)

It’s hard to show a picture of these boxes surrounding a toilet and say we really acted responsibly, he added, noting that the government has dozens of charges they only have. to land one of those punches.

Keep in mind that each of these counts comes with a substantial potential sentence, Turley said.

The attorney said Trump’s legal team needs to run the table, they need to eliminate every count, or you have a 76-year-old man considering a potentially life-threatening sentence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/is-trump-going-to-prison-b2355825.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos