Why Trump’s Latest Indictment Looks So Bad For Him





Welcome to the FiveThirtyEights political chat. The transcript below has been slightly edited.

nrakich (Senior Elections Analyst Nathaniel Rakich): Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time this time by federal prosecutors investigating his possession of classified documents after leaving the White House. The full indictment was unsealed on Friday, and we now know that Trump faces 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, one count of intrigue to conceal and one count of false statements and representations. Trump’s aide Waltine Nauta also faces six charges.

After reading Trump’s first indictment from the Manhattan district attorney for falsifying business records, we still had a lot of questions about the case. But this indictment is much more detailed than the one we got in April and includes some pretty damning allegations and citations. So let’s start here: what have we learned from this indictment?

ameliatd (Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, Senior Reporter): The indictment is very detailed, almost like a story. This is common when prosecutors want to paint a vivid picture of the evidence they have gathered as a preview of the case they are presenting.

And in this situation, the story they tell is truly a doozy. Prosecutors say Trump removed highly classified documents from the White House as he left, stored them throughout Mar-a-Lago in areas where they could have easily been viewed by guests or others ( sometimes so carelessly that they spilled onto the floor), showed the classified documents to others while acknowledging that they were classified, and repeatedly tried to obstruct government efforts to retrieve the documents.

kaleigh (Kaleigh Rogers, tech and politics reporter): We knew a lot from reporting on this investigation over the past year, but the indictment fleshes out the details and includes hard evidence, including text messages and transcriptions of audio recordings. .

ameliatd: And pictures! There is a particularly striking image of the boxes stacked in a ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, where guests had access. The boxes would have been there for two months!

nrakich: I found this photo particularly crazy. According to the indictment, the image dates to December 2021, when Nauta found several fallen TRUMP boxes and their contents spilled on the floor of the storage room, including a document marked SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY, which stated that the information in the document could only be released to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida

kaleigh: The photos also reveal that for some time a stack of boxes was stored in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, including the shower. You can see towers of document boxes surrounding a toilet, with a chandelier hanging above.

United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida

I guess some people like to have something to read when they’re on the bathroom.

ameliatd: Honestly, if we weren’t talking about state secrets that could have been exposed to any bathroom or ballroom user in Mar-a-Lago (and a former president who tried to hinder the government’s efforts to get them back), the indictment would be fun. It’s such a comedy of errors: Trump taking these documents, having no place to put them, continually moving them around, his aide wringing his hands and berating other staffers when they fall to the ground.

kaleigh: His aides also seem to joke about the classified documents in some text messages included in the indictment, at one point calling them nice mental paper boxes.

nrakich: It’s very Veep-esque.

ameliatd: Really Veep-esque. No plan.

nrakich: But there is a serious point of analysis here, perhaps. It appears that Trump’s possession of the documents was clumsy rather than malicious. Did we learn anything from the indictment about why Trump kept these documents for so long?

kaleigh: It’s a bit difficult to glean the motivation for the indictment, especially since Trump seems to have been anxious about getting caught with documents he wasn’t supposed to have. At one point, he allegedly joked about destroying the documents or having his attorney remove anything too damning before handing over some of the documents that were provided to the FBI.

ameliatd: Based on the indictment, Trump seems to have wanted to keep the papers as keepsakes and things he could show people. And then he realized that the government was actually pretty serious about getting them back, and that’s where the trouble started. There is a point in the indictment where prosecutors appear to imply that Trump indirectly instructed his lawyer to destroy some of the classified documents by ironically using the suppression of former Secretary of State Hillary’s infamous emails. Clinton as a point of comparison.

Clinton’s emails, guys. Well, never escape them. This time, they’re all over the context of the indictment as evidence that Trump knew the classified documents are serious matters that need to be handled with great care.

kaleigh: With expert timing, Clinton is now selling limited-edition But Her Emails baseball caps to raise money for her PAC.

But yes, Amelia, it also appears that Trump felt that these documents might also be useful. In particular, and this was reported in late May, he was angered by a New Yorker story about General Mark Milley, a senior national security official, who was trying to subdue Trump during his final days in office. The story claimed that Milley feared that Trump would start a military conflict with Iran. In response, Trump allegedly showed classified documents to unauthorized people in an attempt to prove that it was Milley, not Trump, who wanted to attack Iran.

ameliatd: But most of the time it seems like he just couldn’t let them go.

nrakich: OK, now for the question everyone is asking: how much trouble does Trump have now that we’ve seen the full indictment?

kaleigh: It’s obviously a much stronger case than his first indictment, largely because it’s not based on untested legal theory. It also has a lot more solid evidence to support the claims.

nrakich: Yeah, I mean, there are literally pictures of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago!

ameliatd: He has a lot of problems. First there is the removal and mismanagement of the documents, then the fact that Trump allegedly tried very hard to prevent the government from recovering them, to the point that he hid boxes from his own lawyers to prevent them from hand them over.

These statements from a former president are simply astounding. This is the person who has been responsible for enforcing the laws of the United States for four years!

United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida

nrakich: Yeah, as we learned from Watergate, it’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up. Trump’s alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation were also quite mind-boggling:

United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida

This may be a dumb question, but what’s the bigger issue for Trump: his possession of the documents or the obstruction part?

ameliatd: It’s hard to say for sure at this point, but I’m confident that Trump made his situation much worse by going to such dramatic lengths to avoid handing over the documents.

kaleigh: I feel like obstruction is the real problem, right? As Trump is quick to point out, it’s not uncommon for former officials to have classified documents mixed in with their personal files when they leave office. Classified documents have been found in the homes of President Bidens and former Vice President Mike Pence. They have been investigated, but Bidens and Pences’ cooperation with recovery efforts appears to be a key difference.

ameliatd: It’s not about mixing classified documents with his personal files, though. According to the indictment, Trump knew the documents were classified and he showed them to people who weren’t authorized to see them anyway.

There’s not much room for plausible denial in this indictment.

kaleigh: True, but if Trump had responded to the initial demands with oh, you know, you’re right, that’s it, it’s harder to imagine a big case against him even if he knew from the start that he wasn’t supposed to keep them.

ameliatd: Okay, if he had complied when the National Archives and Records Administration requested the return of the documents, we would be in a different situation. But the fact that Trump appears to have deliberately taken the documents points to the bigger underlying problem: He took them because he wanted to keep them (and maybe thought he should have the right to keep them?) and didn’t want to return them.

Crime and concealment seem quite related from this point of view.

nrakich: In terms of consequences for Trump, some versions of the indictment include the maximum prison terms associated with each count on the last page. Conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, and concealing a document in connection with a federal investigation can be worth up to 20 years in prison each. But each count of willfully withholding national defense information is only worth up to 10 years.

ameliatd: Maximum sentences are not a good indicator of potential consequences, because even if Trump is found guilty, he is unlikely to get the maximum sentence. And there are no mandatory minimum sentences for these charges, so it’s hard to predict what kind of jail time Trump would get if convicted.

nrakich: Yeah, and that’s obviously a special case as a former president. It still seems very hard to believe that he will see the inside of a prison cell. And there’s still so much uncertainty about whether this case will even go to trial or the hell make a deal.

ameliatd: Or if the case is dismissed, which Trump will certainly try.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/why-the-latest-trump-indictment-looks-so-bad-for-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos