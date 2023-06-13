Politics
Cyclone Biparjoie | Gujarat braces for severe storm; PM Modi provides support for the Centers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy, in New Delhi on June 12, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra are also present. | Photo credit: ANI
Gujarat is bracing for the extremely strong cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau fishing port in Kutch on Thursday, as authorities have launched a massive effort to move people to safer locations to ease the probable damage.
A series of meetings were held in New Delhi and Gandhinagar to take stock of preparations and work out details of precautionary measures and the deployment of machinery and resources to deal with the likely fallout from the storm.
In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting while separate meetings were held in Delhi as well as Gandhinagar.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Mr Modi spoke to him and secured all possible help from the Center to deal with the cyclone.
NDRF deployed
State and central authorities have deployed 21 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 13 SDRF teams to coastal districts where fishing activities have been disrupted, while more than 7,000 people from vulnerable areas have been moved to temporary shelters.
Along with the NDRF, the Center said that sufficient number of army, navy, air force and coast guard teams and assets are being deployed to assist Gujarat in its preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts. In addition, 15 teams of five each in Arakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) are on alert for short-notice airlift.
The state said a total of 441 villages in eight coastal districts were likely to be affected by the cyclone. These villages are along the sea coast within a radius of 10 km.
The State and the Center have dispatched senior ministers to oversee preparations for dealing with the fallout from the cyclonic storm which will hit the coastal districts and is expected to cause major damage according to the weather forecast.
The railways canceled nearly 95 trains from Tuesday to Thursday.
Port authorities have hoisted warning signals across the coastal belt at Saurashtra and Kutch.
IMD Warning
Fishermen anchor their boats in a safe place before Cyclone Biparjoy lands in Mandvi in Kutch district on June 12, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15.
Additionally, a few places in other districts of Saurashtra region close to the coast will receive heavy to very heavy rains while isolated places in northern districts of Gujarat will also receive heavy rains.
IMD also said that a storm surge about 2-3 meters above the astronomical tide is likely to flood the low areas of the above districts at the time of landfall, and the speed of the wind can reach up to 190 km/h in the sea.
IMD warned of wind speeds of up to 120-130 km/h gusting to 145 km/h from the morning of June 15 when the cyclone makes landfall in the coastal region of Saurashtra Kutch.
He said the extremely severe cyclonic storm is likely to disrupt railroads, overhead power lines and the signal system in the state on June 15.
Red alert
According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for June 14 and a red alert for June 15 for all districts. We call on people to stay in safe places, he said.
He added that Cyclone Biparjoy is slowly moving north with a speed of 5 km/h and will change direction after June 14. A very strong cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 125-135 km/h is likely to hit Saurashtra, Kutch, and the Pakistani coast in the afternoon of June 15. There will be heavy rains in Saurashtra, Kutch on June 14-15.
