Imran Khan Admits He Has No Evidence Against Major General Naseer: Reports





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted he had no evidence to back up his allegations against Major General Faisal Naseer of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during a team session. joint investigation (JIT) in Islamabad, Pakistani media reported.

During the JIT session, which was held at the Islamabad office on Monday, Imran in a signed statement admitted that he had no proof of evidence regarding the allegations that the ISI DGC concocted plans to kill him.

During the hearing, Imran saw clips where he was seen leveling the allegations against Major General Naseer. When asked if he owns the content of the clip, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) replied in the affirmative.

When asked why he made the allegations, Imran said someone told him about it, adding that he had never met Major General Naseer.

Imran has repeatedly accused Naseer, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, of carrying out an assassination attempt in November last year in Wazirabad, in the province of Punjab, where he was shot three times in the leg.

He alleged that the senior ISI officer, who tried to kill him twice, was also involved in the brutal murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Imran Khan’s supporters say their companies are being targeted in Pakistan

Notably, moments before he was arrested by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad court on May 9, Imran spoke about a person he referred to as a “Brigadier” or “Dirty Harry”. Experts say Imran was pointing to General Naseer. Later that day, Imran’s legion of supporters, protesting his arrest, burned down Major General Faisal Naseer’s house.

It was only last year that Major General Naseer was appointed DGC, the ISI’s de facto second-in-command who handles matters related to homeland security and counterintelligence. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads.

Speaking of the mass exodus and the emergence of new factions, Khan said he had been “stabbed in the back”.

The plan is clear, a new party has been formed (by the defectors). It makes no difference who comes or goes. I don’t feel bad about people leaving the party, in fact they hurt themselves. I am not a traitor, in fact my own party leaders stabbed me, he said.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imran-khan-admits-he-has-no-evidence-against-major-general-naseer-reports-603767 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos