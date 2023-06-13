Laurence Fox running for MP in Boris Johnson’s former constituency

The former prime minister resigned after the Privileges Committee report, due to be published this week, found him guilty of lying to parliament over the partygate scandal.

With Johnson now formally registering his resignation with authorities in Westminster, the campaign heats up ahead of what should be an interesting by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

And now the former Fox actor, who previously ran for mayor of London and helped fund the Reclaim Party in 2020, has announced he will contest the seat.

If Fox wins, he would be the party’s second sitting MP, after Andrew Bridgen defected to the party after being kicked out of the Tories.

Bridgen had been fired from the Tories after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust.

Reform UK, the pro-Brexit party founded by Nigel Farage, said it would not field a candidate against Fox, to give it the best possible chance of winning against more established parties.

In a statement, Fox (pictured above) said: ‘The major political parties are not fit for purpose.

“We have unchecked immigration putting pressure on an already overburdened NHS, which is one of the worst performing health services in the developed world.

“Labour and the Conservatives offer the same policies and are largely indistinguishable. Britain deserves better.

“Reclaim seeks to represent the best interests of the British people, Reclaim is driven by common sense. Reclaim is interested in a prosperous future for our children.”

It comes as Johnson formally resigned as MP on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Johnson had accused Rishi Sunak of talking nonsense after the prime minister claimed his predecessor had asked him to overturn the audit committee’s decision to push his appointments through the House of Lords.

The rancor between the former Tory leader and his successor turned into a public slang match as Sunak said his former ally asked him to do something I was not prepared to do.

I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like it then tough, Sunak said Monday in his first comments since Johnson dramatically resigned as an MP.

Publicly turning on the man he shared Downing Street with, Sunak suggested Johnson (pictured below) wanted him to ignore recommendations from the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac)

But Johnson’s camp has accused his chancellor of secretly blocking the peerages of former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and other allies on his resignation list.

The former prime minister released a statement saying: Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense.

To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to override Holac but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was only a mere formality.

The escalating war of words came after Downing Street published Johnson’s resignation honors list on Friday, without the names of sitting MPs, including Sir Alok Sharma, who was Cop26 chairman, and the former Minister Nigel Adams.

Hours later, Johnson announced he would stand down as an MP as the privileges committee investigates whether he lied to Parliament on the party door, set to find he broke the rules and to recommending a suspension which could trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip. constituency.

Adams and Dorries also said they were quitting the Commons, triggering three tough by-elections for the prime minister as his party trailed in the polls.

On Monday morning, Sunak suggested that Johnson wanted him to ignore Holacs recommendations or make promises.

Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was right, the Prime Minister said when asked after a speech at the London Tech conference Week.

It was either to reverse the decision of the Holac committee or to make promises to people.

Now I wasn’t ready to do that. I didn’t think it was good and if people don’t like it then it’s hard.