Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in China | Political news





The four-day state visit comes in hopes that China can help facilitate the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beijing with China expressing willingness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. State broadcaster CGTN said Abbas landed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday morning for a four-day state visit. This is Abbas’ fifth official visit to the world’s second largest economy. The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Abbas is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip. The two men are ready to exchange views on the latest developments on the Palestinian scene as well as on regional and international issues of common interest, Wafa reported. Abbas will also meet Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added. The longtime Palestinian leader is an old and good friend of the Chinese people, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last week. China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, he added. Beijing has sought to strengthen its ties with the Middle East, helping to broker a rapprochement in March between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, and defying longstanding influence from the United States. Xi visited Saudi Arabia last December for the first China-Arab states summit on a trip during which he also met Abbas and promised to work for a quick, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, meanwhile, was in Beijing in February the first Iranian leader to visit China in 30 years. Beijing has also proposed an unprecedented summit with Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which could take place later this year. In an interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians are closer friends than brothers. I am very happy to see that China has become more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab summit last year, he added. The United States has sought to resolve heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state. Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have stalled since 2014.

