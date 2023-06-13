House Deputy Speaker backs Jokowi bauxite export ban





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR), Muhaimin Iskandar, has expressed support for President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) decision to ban bauxite exports from June 10, 2023. Iskandar expressed his belief that the export ban is the government’s strategy to channel optimization efforts focused on the country’s mining industry downstream. “Yes, I think this (bauxite export ban) is a good decision. bauxite export can be seen as a concrete effort,” Iskandar noted. in a statement received Tuesday in Jakarta. The legislator also urged the government to immediately find a solution to remedy the slow process of construction of ore processing and refining facilities, or smelters. “I hope the government will sit down with the business players to discuss the smelter issue specifically to understand the problem, whether they need funding eased or anything else, for example. This needs to be discussed,” Iskandar noted. However, he acknowledged that a huge budget was needed to build the foundry. Iskandar then addressed economic actors and called on them to jointly commit to achieving industrial downstream in Indonesia. Endorsement is the key to advancing the national economy, he said. “Once everyone is already in a ‘frame’, I think Indonesia will progress faster, added to the fact that the downstream (sector) is the main driver of the national economy,” he said. He underlines. Previously, President Jokowi said that Indonesia has been exporting raw materials, including bauxite, for hundreds of years. The President pointed out that these exports provide greater benefits to other countries than to Indonesia, as these countries have the capacity to process raw materials and create job vacancies for their people. At the same time, Indonesia is still too dependent on the export of raw materials which generate very low added value. Thus, in the interest of the country, the government will gradually ban exports of raw minerals, starting with banning exports of nickel and bauxite. Later, the government is expected to expand the scope of its export ban to cover copper and tin. Related News: Minister Highlights Importance of Developing Mineral Raw Materials

