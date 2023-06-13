PM Modi distributes 70,000 nomination letters, says ‘Rozgar Mela’ becomes new identity of BJP government.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the distribution of around 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conference, in New Delhi on June 13, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

On June 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced “dynastic” political parties for encouraging “nepotism and corruption” in recruitment for government jobs, and said that if these parties were “looting” young people with their “cards rate” for various positions, his government is addressing newly recruited government employees after distributing appointment letters to more than 70,000 people, he said the dynastic parties had betrayed the youth by encouraging corruption and corruption nepotism in the recruitment process. Previously, the recruitment process took between a year and a year and a half, but now it is completed in a few months seamlessly, he said. “We have seen how dynastic political parties have promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. When it comes to government jobs, these parties have encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed millions of young people,” he said without naming any party. In 2014, when our government came, transparency came and nepotism also ends in the recruitment process, he claimed. The Prime Minister said India is now a more stable, secure and stronger country than a decade ago, saying determination has become the identity of the Indian government. There are new job opportunities in the private and public sectors, he said, adding that there are also self-employment opportunities with initiatives such as Mudra Yojana, Start Up India and Stand Up India. “There has never been such confidence for our economy in the past. On the one hand, there was a slowdown due to the pandemic and on the other hand, the supply chain was affected due to war (Ukraine). Despite all these challenges, India is taking its economy to new heights,” he said. Our government’s decisions have made thousands of opportunities available in the private sector, he said. Mr Modi said the ‘Rozgar Mela’ has become the new identity of the BJP and NDA governments. “This is a very crucial period for those entering into government roles as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ has begun, where new recruits have before them the goal of making India a developed country in the next 25 years,” said Modi. Political corruption, embezzlement in schemes, misuse of public funds, were the identity of previous governments, he said. “India today is known for its political stability. It means a lot globally. The Indian government is known for its decisiveness…The Indian government identifies with its progressive economic and social reforms “, did he declare.

